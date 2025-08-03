Clix Pledges to Donate All Major 3 Prize Money to MrBeast's Team Water
- Popular Fortnite creator and pro player Clix has made a pledge to donate all of his FNCS Major 3 prize money to Team Water
- What is Team Water and why have they been dominating social media over the past 72 hours?
Team Water has been the talk of social media this weekend as some of the biggest content creators in the world have banded together to raise money for a noble cause.
No matter what side of gaming social media you are on, you surely have seen clips of the viral Team Water livestream that featured Mr Beast, Adin Ross, XQC, and Jynxi collecting donations from celebrities, creators and even the CEO of Twitch.
Another massive influencer has offered a Team Water donation that is coming in a unique fashion. Fortnite pro player and content creator Clix has made a promise that every dollar he takes home from FNCS Major 3 Finals this weekend will be donated directly to Team Water.
Let's look at how Clix is faring through the first day of the Major 3 Grand Finals and how impactful his potential donation will be to the Team Water efforts.
What is Team Water?
Team Water is a fundraising campaign started by Mr Beast and Mark Rober with the goal of raising $40M for clean water efforts around the globe.
According to their website, TeamWater.org, every dollar donated to the campaign will guarantee one year of clean water for someone in need. The website also shows top donators and top donating communities who have contributed to the campaign.
How Much Has Team Water Raised?
According to the Team Water website, the campaign has received $6.5M in donations which will give 6.5 million years of clean water to those in need.
This puts the campaign at just under 20% of their goal and counting within the first 48 hours.
Check the Team Water website for up to the minute updates to this fundraising total.
Clix is Donating His Prize Money to Team Water
As he announced earlier on X, Clix will be donating 100% of his FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals earnings to Team Water.
Now, how much money will this actually be? At the end of the first day of competition, Clix and his trio is sitting in 7th place with 289 points.
If his trio finishes the tournament in this position, they will take home $20,400 collectively which means Clix will donate $6800 to Team Water.
Here is the full prize pool breakdown of the NAC FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals:
Placing
Prize Money ($USD)
1st
$180,000
2nd
$76,500
3rd
$51,000
4th
$35,700
5th
$28,050
6th-10th
$20,400
11th-15th
$10,200
16th-20th
$5,100
21st-25th
$2,550
It goes without saying that the higher Clix and co place, the more he will be able to donate to Team Water. However, even if his trio drops to 25th place and only takes home $2,550, he will be supplying over 800 years of clean water for people in need.
How Will This Impact FNCS Major 3?
The announcement by Clix has gained a lot of traction and was even retweeted by the official Team Water page.
There will certainly be more interest surrounding the final day of Major 3 as many fans will be tuning in to watch the Clix trio. Team Water will certainly hype up their activity on social media which is only going to bring more eyes to Fortnite esports.
Other top players may join Clix and donate their winnings to Team Water. Regardless, of Clix's placing and how many people tune in, this money will all be going to a good cause that is worth celebrating.