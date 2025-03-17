Clix Finally Gets Fortnite ICON Skin - Release Date, Clix Cup Rewards, & More
- An ICON series skin for Clix has finally been announced
- Fortnite is celebrating the launch with an exclusive competition series
- Get all the details on how to unlock the Clix cosmetics
Epic Games wants to increase Fortnite's roster of celebrities, though that seems to have been true for years now. Typically, we'd expect Ariana Grande or Keanu Reeves, but occasionally the Item Shop ships with a popular Fortnite personality.
Ninja has had his own skin for quite some time, yet streamers are still joining the action-packed lineup. Clix is hopping into Fortnite soon, so here's how you can play as the talented content creator.
When is Clix Coming to the Fortnite Item Shop?
In a press release sent to Esports Illustrated, it was revealed that Clix is receiving his very own Icon skin. An entire set of cosmetics will enter the Item Shop on March 22nd at 8 PM EDT.
RELATED: Fortnite March 11 Update - Invincible, LEGO Pass, Shohei Ohtani
Clix gained notoriety by qualifying for the action-packed Fortnite World Cup in 2019. He was only 14 years old at the time, so many fans were immediately impressed with his skills. In the recent press release, Clix is quoted saying, "Joining the Icon Series is literally a dream come true."
The exciting new costume comes equipped with two styles. One is the default version of Cody 'Clix' Conrad, while the other is titled Gamer Clix. Not all skins have secondary styles, so it's special that his outfit has a few options.
Time Zone
Release Time
PDT
5 PM
EDT
8 PM
UTC
1 AM
CET
2AM
How to Join the Clix Icon Cup in Fortnite
Not only is Clix getting a skin, but there'll also be an online competition to celebrate the popular streamer. Take part in the Clix Icon Cup on March 21st between 7-10 PM EDT to collect a few goodies. The competition is planned to be a trios cup and the group with the most points in each region will unlock Clix's exciting cosmetic set early.
RELATED: Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani is Coming to Fortnite - Cosmetics, Release Date, & More
Competitors who place in the second tier get a free Sparx skin, while teams with eight points get a Dr3amin spray as an extra reward. If you like free cosmetics in Fortnite, then it's worth competing in the Clix Icon Cup.
How to Play the Clix Tycoon in Fortnite
The Clix Cup was already a dream come true for his fans, but the Clix Tycoon is truly a step beyond. Visit the Island Code '9730-2169-8778' to become a streamer. You can earn followers and live a life of comfortable luxury.
RELATED: Fortnite OG: Everything We Know about Season 3 - Release Date, John Wick, & More
Beyond amassing followers, you can purchase cars and houses to advance your virtual life. Fortnite has gone above and beyond for the Clix event, so hopefully we'll see this treatment for other fun personalities in the Fortnite world.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.