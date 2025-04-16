WWE x Fortnite - Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker Skin Release Date, Price
There's a lot to love about Fortnite's crossovers into the sports world. MLB stars have entered the battle royale's unique roster, while there are often dozens of generic football cosmetics available in the Item Shop to coincide with major sporting events like the Super Bowl.
Now, the WWE is making its mark on Fortnite with a special collaboration. Celebrity athletes, including Cody Rhodes, are about to make their debut in the Fortnite store, so here's how you can add your favorite wrestlers to the locker.
When Does the WWE Crossover Release?
Popular X leaker iFireMoney took to X earlier today to share when the WWE collab is coming to Fortnite. The post explained that April 18th would be the release date, so you can expect new cosmetics to hit the Item Shop at 8 PM Eastern Time on Friday.
At this point, we only have confirmation of a new cosmetic set, but there's always the possibility that wrestling weapons of some sort could make their way into Battle Royale mode. A potential collaboration probably wouldn't affect Reload or Fortnite OG, as typically only BR receives crossover items.
How to Get WWE Skins in Fortnite
There are multiple skins and pickaxes coming to Fortnite on Friday to celebrate the WWE. Wrestlers like Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker are both planned to be available, while other vanity items will be sold separately.
Each skin is set for 1,500 V-Bucks, but back blings will be sold for only 300 each. For gamers who don't want to empty their Fortnite wallet, the addition of less-expensive items is a win. Two pickaxes will also be on the market for 800 V-Bucks.
The Item Shop recently received Adventure Time outfits, so the WWE crossover is only the latest in a line of cosmetic collabs aimed at expanding Fortnite's roster of third-party franchises. We've listed all the upcoming items in the organized table below, plus their prices in V-Bucks.
Item
Price
Cody Rhodes Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
The Undertaker Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
The Urn Back Bling
300 V-Bucks
Nightmare Mantle Back Bling
300 V-Bucks
Cody's Cutlass Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Taker's Shovel Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Urn'd Respect Emote
300 V-Bucks
WOOOAAHH! Emote
300 V-Bucks
American Nightmare Wrap
500 V-Bucks
WWE Bundle
2,800 V-Bucks
How Might A WWE Crossover Affect Esports in Fortnite?
The idea of an expanded collab with the WWE is surely a possibility. If it does happen on April 18th or in a future update, then you can likely expect a new melee weapon. The Kneecapper is a bat that launches foes away in dramatic fashion, so a wrestling mythic could act similarly or allow you to throw enemies.
More melee weapons in Fortnite would significantly impact the competitive community, especially for esports tournaments. Melee combat already dominates the Chapter 6 Island, and there's no indication that Epic Games plans to stop adding new weapons anytime soon, so a WWE collab offers a prime opportunity.