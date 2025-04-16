Esports illustrated

WWE x Fortnite - Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker Skin Release Date, Price

The WWE is making its mark on Fortnite with a special collaboration. Celebrity athletes, including Cody Rhodes, are about to make their debut in the Fortnite store, so here's how you can add your favorite wrestlers to the locker.

Michael Caruso

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cody Rhodes celebrates after defeating Kevin Owens during the WWE Undiisputed Championship match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cody Rhodes celebrates after defeating Kevin Owens during the WWE Undiisputed Championship match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

There's a lot to love about Fortnite's crossovers into the sports world. MLB stars have entered the battle royale's unique roster, while there are often dozens of generic football cosmetics available in the Item Shop to coincide with major sporting events like the Super Bowl.

When Does the WWE Crossover Release?

Popular X leaker iFireMoney took to X earlier today to share when the WWE collab is coming to Fortnite. The post explained that April 18th would be the release date, so you can expect new cosmetics to hit the Item Shop at 8 PM Eastern Time on Friday.

At this point, we only have confirmation of a new cosmetic set, but there's always the possibility that wrestling weapons of some sort could make their way into Battle Royale mode. A potential collaboration probably wouldn't affect Reload or Fortnite OG, as typically only BR receives crossover items.

How to Get WWE Skins in Fortnite

There are multiple skins and pickaxes coming to Fortnite on Friday to celebrate the WWE. Wrestlers like Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker are both planned to be available, while other vanity items will be sold separately.

Each skin is set for 1,500 V-Bucks, but back blings will be sold for only 300 each. For gamers who don't want to empty their Fortnite wallet, the addition of less-expensive items is a win. Two pickaxes will also be on the market for 800 V-Bucks.

The Item Shop recently received Adventure Time outfits, so the WWE crossover is only the latest in a line of cosmetic collabs aimed at expanding Fortnite's roster of third-party franchises. We've listed all the upcoming items in the organized table below, plus their prices in V-Bucks.

Item

Price

Cody Rhodes Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

The Undertaker Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

The Urn Back Bling

300 V-Bucks

Nightmare Mantle Back Bling

300 V-Bucks

Cody's Cutlass Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Taker's Shovel Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Urn'd Respect Emote

300 V-Bucks

WOOOAAHH! Emote

300 V-Bucks

American Nightmare Wrap

500 V-Bucks

WWE Bundle

2,800 V-Bucks

How Might A WWE Crossover Affect Esports in Fortnite?

Cody Rhodes With Microphone in the WWE
WWE.com

The idea of an expanded collab with the WWE is surely a possibility. If it does happen on April 18th or in a future update, then you can likely expect a new melee weapon. The Kneecapper is a bat that launches foes away in dramatic fashion, so a wrestling mythic could act similarly or allow you to throw enemies.

More melee weapons in Fortnite would significantly impact the competitive community, especially for esports tournaments. Melee combat already dominates the Chapter 6 Island, and there's no indication that Epic Games plans to stop adding new weapons anytime soon, so a WWE collab offers a prime opportunity.

