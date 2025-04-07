Every Major Collab Coming to Fortnite - Star Wars, Dragon Ball Daima, & More
Every new crossover brings fans back into Fortnite for another round of chaotic fun. Some collabs come equipped with special weapons and locations, while others only offer some skins in the store. Star Wars could even be on the horizon, so you don't want to miss the latest collaborative adventures.
A lot of new info has been leaked or announced in the last two weeks, springing Fortnite fans into action. We've compiled the most notable crossovers we believe are coming to Fortnite soon, according to credible sources.
1. Mortal Kombat
Fortnite has revealed a Mortal Kombat crossover that's starting immediately, though more content may be released between now and June. Skins for your favorite characters, like Scorpion and Raiden, are on the menu.
Though Sub-Zero's Combat Kit gave us a taste of the fighting excitement, it looks like Epic Games has a few unexpected surprises in store for Mortal Kombat fans in Season 2. You can even earn free MK rewards by watching Fortnite streamers on Twitch.
As a final touch, players can participate in a new LTM themed around Mortal Kombat's most powerful abilities. If you thought the chill of Sub-Zero was dangerous, then watch out for Scorpion on the battlefield!
2. Star Wars
Star Wars is returning yet again to the wacky world of Fortnite, though the details are a little fuzzy. Multiple outfits appear to be up for grabs in the Season 3 battle pass, each likely focused on Star Wars characters. A Jar Jar Binks costume could even be placed in the pass, though it's just speculation for now.
Season 3 starts in early May and should only last for about five weeks, so the Star Wars theme will be around for a limited time. Lightsabers and other intergalactic weapons will likely be available for use, while new bosses could bring popular antagonists onto the Island.
The Star Wars fun is coming soon, which we know thanks to leakers like HYPEX, ShiinaBR, BeastFNCreative, and Loolo_WRLD.
RELATED: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is All About Star Wars - Release Date, mythics and more
3. Solo Leveling
The fan base for Solo Leveling has continued to strengthen, so it's not shocking that Epic Games sees an opportunity with this animated franchise. For now, it appears that we'll only be receiving skins for S-Rank Hunters like Sung Jin-Woo and Cha Hae-In, but new weapons could be included.
Hopefully, we'll learn more about this collab as ShiinaBR, Wensoing, and Loolo_WRLD share more on X. Until then, get ready for Solo Leveling to hit the Item Shop.
RELATED: Fortnite: A Solo Leveling Crossover is Coming - Skins & More
4. Sabrina Carpenter
Fans have waited a long time for a Sabrina Carpenter skin in Fortnite, and now it looks like it's coming to fruition. HYPEX has revealed that Carpenter will be the next Icon skin, likely placing her as the center of the Music Pass.
Expect a few of Carpenter's most popular songs in the Item Shop, plus probably a secondary skin that costs V-Bucks. The Music Pass always has a few extra goodies, too, like pickaxes and instruments.
If you like Fortnite Festival or are simply a fan of the beloved musician, then Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming debut will be huge for you. April 8th appears to be the date when you can hop into the jam-packed action.
5. Dragon Ball Daima
Dragon Ball Daima only just concluded, with Goku and Vegeta both attaining powerful new forms. As such, Fortnite fans will surely want to play as the DB characters in all their latest glory.
A Super Saiyan 4 outfit could be available for Goku, while Vegeta might receive an SSJ3 variant. Glorio would also be a strong pick, but the main cast will probably be prioritized. We're not expecting anything more than an Item Shop collab for now.
If more did come from a Daima crossover, then the possibility of a Kamehameha item would be high, though it'd be nice to see a Final Flash in the mix too. HYPEX, Loolo_WRLD, and BeastFNCreative will likely have more to share as the Daima collaboration grows closer.
RELATED: Clix Finally Gets Fortnite ICON Skin - Release Date, Clix Cup Rewards, & More
6. The Walking Dead
Epic Games recently released a trailer detailing new Walking Dead content in Fortnite Creative. Base-building appears to be in the lineup, as you protect yourself from hordes of zombies.
Fortnite is no stranger to zombie defense since that was originally its main concept. Alongside the TWD Creative content, a Negan skin is coming, though it's based on the comic version, so no Jeffrey Dean Morgan just yet.
As The Walking Dead universe continues to evolve with spooky movies and video games, Fortnite may add more skins or LTMs to represent side stories, like Fear The Walking Dead. Madison could even be the next outfit we receive.
7. Ghostbusters
Watch out, ghosts, because Fortnite is introducing new content to help end your terror. SamLeakss, Loolo_WRLD, HYPEX, and even BeastFNCreative have shared info that suggests a Ghostbusters collab is coming soon.
Vehicle cosmetics seem to be the main appeal for now, but HYPEX stated that skins and vanity items could be in the lineup, too. It would be fun to experience a season themed around hunting ghosts, though that would probably work best around Halloween.
We'll have to wait and see what comes of the Ghostbusters leak, though hopefully, it will be released in Season 2. The third season of Chapter 6 is likely based around Star Wars, so extra crossovers are less likely.
RELATED: How to Open Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 - All Heist Locations & More
8. One Piece
One Piece is finally cruising into Fortnite, though when it'll drop is anyone's guess. HYPEX, Wensoing, and NotPaloLeaks have shared that a One Piece crossover will enter the battle royale in two waves.
Leaks suggest skins for Luffy, Nami, Zero, Sanji, and even possibly Usopp. The cosmetics could also be based on the live-action series, especially since the second season is soon to be released. A One Piece collaboration could take many directions, but we'll have to wait to find out anything official.
It should be noted that some leakers have retracted portions of their One Piece reporting due to the lack of clarity of a release timeline, but have not stated that the existence of a future collab is untrue.
Esports Impact
Fortnite has a long history of incorporating IP crossovers directly into its competitive meta. Whether its Attack on Titan swords, Avengers weapons, or the Avatar's elemental powers, every major IP that has added weapons or POIs to the map has been something pro players have to contend with.
We already know that more Mortal Kombat weapons and POIs are going to impact the esports meta and many of the series on this list are big enough to cause similar competitive shakeups. Season 3 is already reported to be focused around Star Wars with enough lightsabers and blasters to change top player strategies for weeks. We could certainly see similar events take place for the other IP listed above.
Solo Leveling exploded in popularity with Season 2 and could certainly command an in-game event or at least a few unique weapons. Imagine a Mythic that summoned shadows to help you out in combat or some kind of power-scaling mechanic. Only time will tell, but given the emphasis on IP in the most recent season and the one soon to come, it's likely these collabs will play an even bigger role in Fortnite esports in the future.