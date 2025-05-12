Fortnite's New 'Companions' Cosmetic: Guide, Leaks, All Features
Fortnite players love to squad up with friends, but soon, they can add some cuddly critters to their gaming groups, too. According to leakers, a new 'Companions' cosmetic category will reportedly arrive shortly, allowing pets to stay by your side as you fight for a victory royale. Let's explore everything we know about the update, including how it works, FAQs and how Companions may affect the game.
Fortnite's New Companions: What Are They?
A slew of fresh Fortnite leaks have arrived throughout early May 2025, delivering previously unknown details about the upcoming Season. On Monday, May 5, leakers began revealing information about a new cosmetic type: 'Companions' could arrive to the game soon.
Fortnite's Companions are allegedly cosmetic items that are also pet characters with distinct personalities. The Companions can reportedly follow players around the Fortnite island and accompany them in their battle for victory. They are also fully animated, meaning they have unique designs and can possibly interact with other players in parties and lobbies.
Fortnite Companion FAQs: How Do They Work?
When Will Fortnite Companions Release?
Epic Games has not commented on the Companions feature, and no official release date is public at the time of writing. One reputable Fortnite source and Epic Games partner, @ShiinaBR, has confirmed the leak and states Companions are coming in the "future." However, other leakers (including users @Loolo_WRLD
and @Z0m6iie) allege the Companions update could arrive as early as "next Season." Fortnite's upcoming Season 4 arrives on June 7, 2025 (depending on player location), so Companions will come to the game sometime after that date.
How to Equip Fortnite Companions
Once Fortnite Companions arrive, players can reportedly equip them using the in-game Collection tab. Clicking this tab opens the player's Cosmetics locker, where they can sort through items in different categories. 'Companions' will show up separately with a specific slot on the right side of the Loadout screen.
Can Fortnite Players Name Their Companions?
Yes, Fortnite players can allegedly name their Companions. There will likely be restrictions on this mechanic to prohibit inappropriate or obscene names.
Can Party Members See Fortnite Companions?
Once players equip a Fortnite companion, it will be visible to all their Party members. However, players in the lobby and enemies will reportedly not be able to see Companions in-game.
Can Players Try On Fortnite Companions?
Yes, players can reportedly try on Fortnite Companions before they buy them. This try-on process will include a full-body mode, so players can view all the Companion's animations and see how it matches their look.
Do Fortnite Companions Give Any In-Game Advantages?
While Epic Games has not commented on or confirmed their impact, leaks indicate Fortnite Companions will probably not have any in-game advantages. They will probably remain purely cosmetic and will most likely not alter the player's hitbox at all.
Will Old Fortnite Pets Become Companions?
The Companions update will include fresh releases, but several familiar Fortnite Pets will also reportedly return as part of the new category. Fortnite introduced Pets in late 2018's Chapter 1 Season 6. Players could originally obtain them as part of the title's Battlepass. While Pets were equipped on characters similarly to Back Bling, they had some unique features, such as in-depth animations. Other players could come up and touch them or prompt silly interactions. Pets were quite popular, but Epic Games opted to steer towards other cosmetic avenues and ultimately stopped selling and updating them shortly after.
According to leakers and dataminers, including X.com user @djlorenzouasset, the following Fortnite Pets will transfer to the Companion category:
- Claptrap
- Empress
- Camo
- Bonesy
- Remus
- Woodsy
- Scales
- Kitsune
- Dodger
- Merry Munchkin
- Hamirez
- Kyo
- Ohm's Perch
Former Pets not included in this list will likely not appear as Companions, or at least not until a later Season update.
What Other Fortnite Companions Will Be Available?
Currently, Epic Games has not confirmed any Companion information or released any details about upcoming new Companions. However, there is plenty of speculation about which iconic pets could come to the Fortnite island next.
One common community theory is that Superman's canine sidekick, Krypto, may appear as a Companion. Fortnite leaks have already revealed an upcoming Superman 2025 collab, and Krypto is a featured character in the movie's trailer. Leakers also indicate the Companions update could arrive "next season" alongside the Superman skin bundle drop, lending credence to this idea.
Where to Get Fortnite Companions
As mentioned above, players who already have Fortnite Pets may be able to convert them to Companions. It's also possible these Pets will have new Companion versions that players must purchase or obtain separately.
Once they release, Fortnite Companions will probably appear in the in-game Shop. Here, players must purchase items with V-Bucks, the title's deluxe currency. Some future Battlepass and Event releases could also include Companions, but this is uncertain.
Esports Impact
Fortnite's major updates tend to result in a player count surge, and the Companions patch will likely be no exception. Players may notice faster queue times and busier servers as users rush to test the new cosmetics in their Battle Royale games.
In addition, Companions will offer Fortnite new opportunities to expand into fan-favorite franchises. While creating humanoid characters as skins is simple, fitting animal designs into the Fortnite player model can be complicated. Companion cosmetics allow unconventional critters and furry friends from popular media to have a place in the Fortnite universe that retains their original charm. The community is already making fan edits and requesting characters like Jeff the Shark, Spyro, and Twilight Sparkle in hopes Fortnite devs will take notice.