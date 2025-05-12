"COMPANIONS" ARE COMING TO FORTNITE AS A NEW COSMETIC TYPE SOON‼️‼️🔥🔥



- The leaked cosmetic type "Mimosa" are Companions

- They will have a different locker loadout slot

- Visible to everyone in your party

- You will be able to "Try it out" and preview it at full body pic.twitter.com/ikrVwYGeiF