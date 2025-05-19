Court Pushes Apple to Approve Fortnite or Show Cause for Delay
Fortnite fans still don't have access to their favorite game on iOS, but it looks like not all hope is lost. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has just shared the latest information on the status of his ongoing battle with Apple.
On Monday, May 19, Sweeney tweeted out a screenshot of an Order to Show Cause Regarding the Enforcement of the Injunction. Essentially, Apple is now on the hook to explain why Fortnite has not been approved for the App Store. This could lead up to a new hearing if the matter isn't resolved in the next few days, which means we could see Fortnite return to iOS this week, or we could be waiting even longer. Here's how the timeline breaks down:
- Apple must respond to the latest order by May 21 and "include the legal authority upon which Apple contends that it can ignore this Court's order."
- Epic will then have until Friday, May 23 to reply if needed
- If there's still no resolution, the court will require Apple to attend a hearing on Tuesday, May 27 at 9am in Oakland, California.
It has been a grueling wait for Fortnite fans who originally thought they would be getting the popular battle royale title back on iPhones and iPads nearly two weeks ago. As soon as the courts ruled that Apple needed to relist the game, Epic quickly submitted the latest version of Fortnite for approval. In order to continue pushing the scheduled updates to its Star Wars season, Epic even had to resubmit a new verstion with the latest patch.
According to Sweeney, Apple neither accepted or rejected Fortnite, despite the approval process usually being completed within 48 hours.
"They simply said they were going to ignore it until after the 9th Circuit Court rules on their stay request, which would be in late May or June," he wrote on X.
Esports Impact
Apple users have waited weeks to get access to Fortnite again. Anyone planning to compete in cash cups or official FNCS events on the platform is directly affected by these delays and may need to have alternate plans ready should the holdup push into June's events.