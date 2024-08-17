Fortnite Is Down: What We Know
Catastrophe has struck: Fortnite servers around the world are down. The internet is in chaos as players encounter various errors that leave them unable to queue matches. Let's dive into everything we know about the outage, why it occurred and when the community can expect a fix.
When did Fortnite servers go down?
The Fortnite server issue outage began on August 8, 2024 at around 3:00-3:30 P.M. The issue persists as of 4:30 P.M. on August 8, 2024.
Why are Fortnite servers down?
The current Fortnite issues stem from interactions with Fortnite's Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) program. This program allows the Fortnite community to utilize the Unreal Engine game builder tool to create custom experiences which they can then import into the game. Fortnite's custom worlds and game modes are a huge draw to the game, and millions of players enjoy them daily.
The official @FortniteStatus Twitter account has indicated they are aware of the issue. They state that
What issues will players experience on Fortnite currently?
Players are having major issues connecting to the game and many cannot play. Before the official outages, players also experienced problems with Fortnite games stemming from the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) service.
As of 4:30 P.M. on August 8, 2024, many players cannot join Fortnite games. After logging into the game, they will experience a "disabled" button where their "queue" button should be. Affected players cannot select any game modes or correctly enter matchmaking.
When will Fortnite server issues resolve?
We have no current information about when Fortnite servers will return. We do know that Fortnite developers are aware of the issue. As of 4:40 P.M., Fortnite is "working on a fix". Fortnite is also delaying the upcoming EU performance evaluation finals to tomorrow as the issue persists.
Stay tuned for updates as the Fortnite outage situation progresses. We're here to inform you so you can return to emoting on your opponents and scoring 'winner, winner chicken dinner' games as soon as possible!