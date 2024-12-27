New Fortnite Crew Skin Announced for January - Durrr Taisho
Every month of Fortnite is different. Oftentimes, new seasons or game modes are introduced, but something you can always rely on monthly is a new skin for Fortnite Crew subscribers. As a subscription that's only $12 per month, it's surprising that Epic Games continues to add new content so regularly.
RELATED: Arcane Skins Could Return to Fortnite's Item Shop
Players have been speculating about the Fortnite Crew skin for January 2025, and it looks like SamLeakss has revealed another detail about the future of the popular battle royale. Here's everything we currently know about the January Crew Pack.
What is the Fortnite Crew Skin for January?
There's a new food sheriff in town for Chapter 6, and his name is Durrr Taisho. This wacky costume appears to be a mascot with rice for a head and a silly tongue, which is supposed to represent sushi and other foods like it. According to leaks by Melgore and SamLeakss, there may be multiple styles for Durrr Taisho too.
Other popular X accounts like ShiinaBR and HYPEX have confirmed the Durrr Taisho leak today via the Fortnite Crew menu in-game, indicating that he will be the January outfit. The picture posted by ShiinaBR shows Durr Taisho with his hand on what appears to be a sword, so his pickaxe will likely be a food-themed blade of some kind.
Although we now know the skin releasing to Fortnite Crew subscribers next month, there could still be more surprises waiting for us in January and 2025 as a whole. The Music Pass is also set to change in January, which means we'll likely see a new pop-culture icon offered through Fortnite Crew soon.