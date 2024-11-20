Esports illustrated

Fortnite X Cyberpunk 2077 is Coming Soon

The number of crossovers that Fortnite can create seems limitless at this point, and Cyberpunk 2077 is joining the mix as the latest video game franchise to be incorporated into the battle royale excitement. According to leaker @SamLeakss on X, Cyberpunk will be entering not only Fortnite, but the action-packed Rocket League as well.

It's likely that we'll see cosmetics themed around the futuristic action game; possibly even a skin for the male and female versions of V. Vehicles from Cyberpunk's world may also appear in the Item Shop, and there are a lot of potential cars to choose.

Since Cyberpunk 2077 is an FPS with tons of strange guns, we might also see a few explosive weapons themed around CD Projekt Red's newest creation. Along with guns could be a Night City point of interest featuring high-rise skyscrapers and shiny lights. At this point, everything coming in the Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration is only speculation, as there aren't any confirmed details.

The excitement-packed release date is still unknown, but Epic Games will likely take to X soon to announce the details. Until then, the information provided by @SamLeakss already has players jumping with excitement about what will be added to the Fortnite Vault, such as @NoBriner who thinks that the Cyberpunk collab will be an exciting addition.

