How to Get the Cybertruck in Fortnite and Rocket League
The Cybertruck is barging its way into Fortnite and Rocket League — and gamers are claiming they won't be buying it.
Tesla's controversial vehicle, the Cybertruck, has been making headlines since its release. This includes the car rusting, not performing as well offroad as previously promised, and a safety concerning recall. Still, it's continued to be one of the most recognizable vehicles on the road thanks to its minimal, boxy look.
Now, the Cybertruck is making a wide turn into Epic's Rocket League and Fortnite.
When Is the Cybertruck Coming to Fortnite and Rocket League?
You can drive the Cybertruck in Fortnite and Rocket League come July 23, 2024. This includes playing car soccer as the massive truck or driving it around the battle royale map.
The crossover has had a mixed reception from some gamers. They've already started joking that it will continuously break down while being driven in Fortnite or have a massive hitbox in Rocket League. One player even joked that it will gradually rust as the match continues and end up breaking down. Many have simply said they did not ask for this and will not be buying it.
It's become so heated that some players have decided there should be a war against Cybertruck users. Fortnite players have decided that they will "drop whatever they're doing" to gang up on Cybertruck users until they reverse back into the lobby. While some players claimed they'd fight against this by having goofy characters drive a Cybertruck around, most Fortnite fans felt that this was something worth upholding in the community.
How to Get the Cybertruck in Fortnite
The Cybertruck will be available to purchase in the Item Shop in-game. We currently don't know the exact price it will be but a lot of players expect it to be on the pricier side.