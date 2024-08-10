What to Expect from Fortnite at D23
D23 is an event brought to you every two years from Disney. This fan event will give fans information about celebrating Disney and showcases what to expect in the near future. This year, the event is going virtual again.
D23 gets its name using the first letter in Disney combined with the year that Walt Disney founded the company 1923 after opening the first Hollywood studio. This three day event jam packs a bunch of exhibits and exclusive events to help get fans involved. The following is what you can expect to see at the 2024 D23 event.
D23 Schedule
The following will be the schedule for the 2024 D23. Starting Friday August 9th through Sunday August 11, every hour will be filled with events to keep you busy. To attend virtually, you can join the D23 Virtual Queue by downloading the app on your phone and registering.
In the app you can check out the schedule of the event as well as confirm your reservations, tickets, and get your membership card. You may also notice there are some events shown in the app that aren't listed. There is also a map in the app that can help direct you to where you want to go. Your access to each event will depend on the type of membership you have. Don't forget to keep a special eye out for the D23 livestream in Fortnite as well.
Events
Friday, August 9
Saturday, August 10
Sunday, August 11
Honda Center
-Ultimate Fan Pass holders only for the evening shows
-Ultimate Fan Pass holders only for the evening shows
-Ultimate Fan Pass holders only for the evening shows
Premiere Stage
-11:00-12:00 Marvel Studios Music
-10:00-11:30 Mousequerade: Costume Contest
-10:00-11:00 Disney Princess: Creating Tiana's World
Walt Disney Archives Stage
-10:45-11:45 "So How Do You Direct Animation, Anyway?"
-10:15-11:30 Just a Dream Away: Disney at 1964-1965 NY World's Fair
-9:45-10:45 Disney Legends in Conversation
Backlot Stage
-10:15-11:15 Behind Summer Shenanigans with Phineas and Ferb Creators
-10:15-11:15 Grey's Anatomy: 20th Celebration
-10:00-11:00 Designing the MCU: Marvel Studeios' Visual Development
Hyperion Stage
-10:30-11:30 The Costuming Artistry Behind Disney Experiences
-10:00-11:00 Unusual Artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library
-10:15-11:15 Walt's Dream Factory: A Cinemagical History of the Disney Studios
Ceremony Awards to be Announced
For all of those Disney fans unable to attend D23, the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will be streaming right on Disney+ on August 12 at 5pm ET for the first time in D23 history. This will be available in the US and Canada for viewing. The live ceremony will be held at the Honda Center on August 11 in Anaheim California.
With Ryan Seacrest as the host, there are over a dozen 2024 honorees. While the exact awards and categories have not been announced, these honorees are recognized for their contributions in various departments. These departments include but are not limited to film and television, costume design, parks and resorts, animation, publishing, music, and imagineering.
- Colleen Atwood
- Angela Bassett
- Martha Blanding
- James L. Brooks
- James Cameron
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Miley Cyrus
- Steve Ditko
- Harrison Ford
- Mark Henn
- Frank Oz
- Kelly Ripa
- Joe Rohde
- John Williams