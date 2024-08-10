Esports illustrated

What to Expect from Fortnite at D23

Isabella Risoni

Fortnite will take part in the D23 event and the Deadpool skin is showcased in the game anxiously waiting for the event to begin.

D23 is an event brought to you every two years from Disney. This fan event will give fans information about celebrating Disney and showcases what to expect in the near future. This year, the event is going virtual again.

D23 gets its name using the first letter in Disney combined with the year that Walt Disney founded the company 1923 after opening the first Hollywood studio. This three day event jam packs a bunch of exhibits and exclusive events to help get fans involved. The following is what you can expect to see at the 2024 D23 event.

D23 Schedule

D23 has a Virtual Queue app for their event in 2024.
The D23 is going virtual with a specialized app to allow all Disney Fans to experience this event.

The following will be the schedule for the 2024 D23. Starting Friday August 9th through Sunday August 11, every hour will be filled with events to keep you busy. To attend virtually, you can join the D23 Virtual Queue by downloading the app on your phone and registering.

In the app you can check out the schedule of the event as well as confirm your reservations, tickets, and get your membership card. You may also notice there are some events shown in the app that aren't listed. There is also a map in the app that can help direct you to where you want to go. Your access to each event will depend on the type of membership you have. Don't forget to keep a special eye out for the D23 livestream in Fortnite as well.

Events

Friday, August 9

Saturday, August 10

Sunday, August 11

Honda Center

-Ultimate Fan Pass holders only for the evening shows

-7:00-9:00 pm Disney Entertainment Showcase

-Ultimate Fan Pass holders only for the evening shows

-7:00-9:00 pm Disney Experiences Showcase





-Ultimate Fan Pass holders only for the evening shows

-7:00-9:00 pm Disney Legends Awards Ceremony





Premiere Stage

-11:00-12:00 Marvel Studios Music

-1:30-2:30 30 years of Toy Story

-3:45-5:00 Bringing Worlds of Disney Animation to Life in Disney Parks

-6:30-8:00 The Concert -Disney Princess

-10:00-11:30 Mousequerade: Costume Contest

-12:45-1:45 Sneak peek at Marvel Animation

-3:15-4:15 Percy Jackson and the Olympians

-5:30-7:30 Hulu Animayhem presents Animation Greats, Futurama, Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons

-10:00-11:00 Disney Princess: Creating Tiana's World

-12:15-1:30 Jolly Holiday: Richard M. Sherman Musical Celebration

-2:45-3:45 Inside the Studio: Disney Character Voices

-5:00-7:00 2024 Live from Honda Center: Disney Legends Award Ceremony

Walt Disney Archives Stage

-10:45-11:45 "So How Do You Direct Animation, Anyway?"

-12:45-1:45 The Muppets 70: A Glamorous Miss Piggy Retrospective

-2:45-4:00 A Journey Through Latin America with Walt Disney and El Grupo

-5:00-6:30 Making A Goofy Movie: The Road to Lake Destiny

-10:15-11:30 Just a Dream Away: Disney at 1964-1965 NY World's Fair

-12:30-1:30 Directing Disney

-2:30-3:30 Celebrate 50 Years of Wolverine: MARVEL COMICS

-4:30-5:45 Stay Tuned: You're Watching Disney Channel

-6:30-7:30 Magic Journeys: Memories of Sherman Brothers

-9:45-10:45 Disney Legends in Conversation

-11:45-12:45 Dream Chasing: Four Decades with Walt Disney Imagineering

-1:45-2:45 Donald Duck's 90th Quacktacular

-3:45-4:45 Magic After Dark - Story of Disney's Nighttime Spectaculars

-5:30-7:00 Charles Phoenix's Big Retro Disneyland Slide Show

Backlot Stage

-10:15-11:15 Behind Summer Shenanigans with Phineas and Ferb Creators

-12:15-1:15 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - The Return of a Beloved Classic

-2:15-3:15 Disneyland Foods - Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow

-4:15-5:15 Disney Orcana Trading Card Game: Past, Present, Future presented by Ravensburger

-6:15-7:15 Walt Disney Treasures: Personal Art and Artifacts from The Walt Disney Family Museum

-10:15-11:15 Grey's Anatomy: 20th Celebration

-12:15-1:15 Abbott Elementary: Class is in Session!

-2:15-3:15 Exploring New Parts of the Mind: Behind the Design of Inside Out 2 and Dreamy Surprise!

-4:15-5:15 Once Upon a Costume: Fashion and Design in Disney Animation Films

-6:15-7:15 Pixar's Win or Lose Watch Party

-10:00-11:00 Designing the MCU: Marvel Studeios' Visual Development

-12:00-1:00 Disney Stars: Entertaining Through the Years

-2:00-3:00 60 Years of Disney Ambassadors- The Stories You've Never Heard

-4:00-5:00 Creating Marvel Studios & ILM Immersive's What If...? An Immersive Story

-6:00-7:00 Down the Rabbit Hole -The Disney You Didn't Know

Hyperion Stage

-10:30-11:30 The Costuming Artistry Behind Disney Experiences

-12:30-1:15 National Geographic's Extreme Adventures

-2:00-2:45 National Geographic's A Real Bug's Life LIVE

-3:30-4:30 The Pioneering Women of Disney Animation

-5:15-6:15 From Book to Screen: How Best-Selling Novels Become Hit TV Series and Films

-10:00-11:00 Unusual Artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library

-11:45-12:45 The Road To Cherry Tree Lane - Walt Disney's Mary Poppins

-1:30-2:15 National Geographic Photographers: Getting the Shot

-3:15-4:00 National Geographic Investigates

-4:45-6:35 Screening and Q&A: Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

-10:15-11:15 Walt's Dream Factory: A Cinemagical History of the Disney Studios

-12:15-1:00 National Geographic's OceanXplorers

-1:45-2:30 National Geographic's QUEENS of S.T.E.A.M.

-3:30-4:15 Restoring Disney Animation Classics

-5:15-6:15 Sounds Delightful With Stacia Martin

Ceremony Awards to be Announced

D23 is showing recognition for various honorees in the 2024 event.
The D23 awards ceremony will be honoring a dozen well known Disney Legends in this 2024 event.

For all of those Disney fans unable to attend D23, the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will be streaming right on Disney+ on August 12 at 5pm ET for the first time in D23 history. This will be available in the US and Canada for viewing. The live ceremony will be held at the Honda Center on August 11 in Anaheim California.

With Ryan Seacrest as the host, there are over a dozen 2024 honorees. While the exact awards and categories have not been announced, these honorees are recognized for their contributions in various departments. These departments include but are not limited to film and television, costume design, parks and resorts, animation, publishing, music, and imagineering.

  • Colleen Atwood
  • Angela Bassett
  • Martha Blanding
  • James L. Brooks
  • James Cameron
  • Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Steve Ditko
  • Harrison Ford
  • Mark Henn
  • Frank Oz
  • Kelly Ripa
  • Joe Rohde
  • John Williams
