Daft Punk Event Promos Deleted - What Was Revealed So Far?
UPDATE: After debuting a post and multiple tweets detailing the upcoming Daft Punk event, Fortnite removed many of these promotional materials without warning or indication that anything has changed. Below is an article describing what was revealed before that content was removed.
Seven years ago, it was a running joke in the Fortnite community that one day we’d be able to play as Goku, Batman, John Wick, and Eminem in the same squad. Today, that’s no longer a joke. Over the years, Fortnite’s collaborations have been wild, bringing in music legends, movie icons, game characters, anime heroes, and more. It has everything, except the most iconic techno duo of all time, Daft Punk. That, too, is about to change.
With a cryptic post on Instagram, Fortnite confirmed that Daft Punk is finally joining the game, complete with their legendary music. Below, we’ve shared everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite x Daft Punk collaboration.
When Is Fortnite x Daft Punk Event Releasing?
The Daft Punk Experience kicks off with a Grand Opening on September 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. BST. It will remain available “for a while,” according to Epic, so it could last longer than usual events. The event or the “experience” opens with a supercut from Daft Punk’s Alive tour and Alive 2007 album, featuring visuals and audio from NASA and The Recording Academy.
The event-specific cosmetics hit the Item Shop on September 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT / 8:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 a.m. BST (September 26).
Read more: Megazord & Proximity Chat Coming in September 18 Update: Fortnite Server Downtime
What Is the Daft Punk Experience On Fortnite?
According to the announcement, unlike the previous events, this one will be very interactive, letting you relive the golden days of Daft Punk. During the event, you will get access to Dream Chamber Studios to remix tracks and create mashups from their 31-song catalog.
The Robot Rock Arena will let you blast robots in a horde-style mode, while the Daft Club will give you a virtual dance floor to spam your emotes. There will also be an “Around The World” mode in this event that will let you play Daft Punk-themed Lego pieces; more info on this will be shared in the upcoming days.
Epic has also shared that the event area will have exquisite furniture from Hervet Manufacturier, which is a Paris-based luxury furniture brand, founded by Cédric Hervet, the former creative director of Daft Punk. Right now, we don’t know what you can do with these pieces of furniture (except for breaking them into pieces, of course).
Also read: Changes to V-Bucks Might Not as Be Cost-Effective as You Think
What Are The Daft Punk Skins and Cosmetics Coming To Fortnite?
The Item Shop bundle, which will be available during this event, will feature:
- GM08 Outfit (Thomas Bangalter-inspired) with Gold Battery Back Bling.
- TB3 Outfit (Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo-inspired) with Silver Battery Back Bling.
- Get Lucky Emote and Around the World Emote.
- Daft Punk Wrap and Daft Punk Future Wrap.
- Daft Punk Double-Neck Guitar and Take Five Bass.
- Get Lucky (Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers) Jam Track.
Prices for these cosmetics aren’t available right now. Additional Jam Tracks include “Instant Crush (Daft Punk feat. Julian Casablancas),” “I Feel It Coming (The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk),” and “Starboy (The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk).” You can also buy the Daft Punk Pyramid Build, which is Fortnite’s first music-reactive LEGO structure. Multiple Daft Punk-themed decor bundles will be available for this build.
Is Weeknd Also Joining Daft Punk In Fortnite?
So far, it seems like Weeknd does have a part to play in this event. Recently, he teased his potential involvement in the upcoming experience by sharing a trailer on his Instagram handle where Drift uncovers a snowy artifact alongside the Combat Skin.
Weeknd also playing a part in this new event is only natural because Daft Punk featured music for one of his biggest breaks (Starboy), and together they worked on many iconic projects, making their careers intertwined.
Fortnite X Daft Punk Secret Code and Teaser
On Instagram, Fortnite made a cheeky reel that was protected by a “secret code.” This cryptic reel was one of the first teasers for the event, featuring one of Daft Punk’s songs and an ominous pyramid in the background. At the time of reading, if the post is still available, you can open it by using the code: Pyramid.
If you missed the Instagram post, you can also view the teaser here:
Esports Impact
While the Daft Punk collaboration may not have a direct effect on Fortnite’s Esports Scene, the event is sure to bring a new wave of players into the game, even making older players return. With all the new players, the competitive games and meta for Fortnite will be quite interesting for the next few weeks following the event.