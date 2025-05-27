Fortnite: Dance With Sabrina Concert Dates, Game Mode, Rewards
Sabrina Carpenter has been a big hit in the latest Music Pass, following in the footsteps of stars like Hatsune Miku and Snoop Dogg. Carpenter's crossover is only just beginning, as a new announcement has been made detailing her event.
The upcoming festivities include an interactive concert, distinct gameplay roles, and even a few special cosmetics for collectors. Here's what every Festival fan should know about the Sabrina Carpenter event in Fortnite.
When Does the Sabrina Carpenter Event Begin?
The release date of Fortnite's next musical event is May 30th at 3 PM Eastern Time. You'll have over two weeks to partake in the fun, as the festival concludes on June 16th at 11:59 PM Eastern. Here's a collection of each time zone for your convenience.
Zone
Time
PDT
12 PM
EDT
3 PM
UTC
8 PM
CET
9 PM
How Has Sabrina Carpenter Affected Competitive Fortnite?
The collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter in the latest season of Fortnite Festival has been popular in a cosmetic sense, but it has also had an impact on the Fortnite population. Crossovers with pop stars and rap artists introduce fans of the music industry to Fortnite in a fun and engaging way by letting them play as their favorite musicians.
RELATED: Fortnite: How to Recruit Every Mandalorian Follower
Sabrina Carpenter's event will offer her fans yet another reason to play Fortnite, which will grow the fan-base of Epic's battle royale over time. More players means more viewers and future competitors for esports tournaments.
Though Sabrina Carpenter hasn't shifted the meta in Fortnite, her presence, along with other musicians, may help to grow the competitive scene in the long term.
More Cosmetics Hit the Item Shop
Epic Games is adding in a few new items themed around Sabrina Carpenter. A Bed Chem emote and jam track are coming to introduce even more of her music to the locker. The items are set for release in the shop on May 29th at 8 PM EDT, but that's not all.
RELATED: MrBeast Wants a New Fortnite Skin After New Viral Meme Takes Off
If Sabrina Carpenter is your favorite artist, then the next event offers a chance to attend one of her concerts on a virtual stage.
New Mode: Dance With Sabrina
The biggest thing coming with Carpenter's event is Dance With Sabrina. This new mode allows you to step inside a virtual Sabrina Carpenter concert, equipped with special effects and her most popular music, including Bed Chem and Espresso.
RELATED: Fortnite to Support Joycon Mouse Controls on the Nintendo Switch 2
Attendees can find their rhythm by dancing to the music, which will then fill the heart meter. Following the conclusion of a song, the dancers who performed the best will join in the fun by taking on roles like Video Artist or Dance Leader.
Below, we've laid out how each role will contribute to the concert, allowing you unique ways to jump straight into the musical action.
Video Artist
The primary job of the Video Artist is to pick a backdrop for the show. With a variety of colors and backgrounds, players can truly pick a perfect pairing for any situation.
Dance Leader
The Dance Leader has the most notable role, as they control which emote the backup dancers use in the background. The difference between dances can completely change the vibe of a song or concert, so players have a ton of creativity in this role.
Special Effects Pro
If you like visual effects, then Special Effects Pro is for you! This role controls the flow of visuals for the concert, helping to match the tone of the performance. It'll take all three roles to create an unforgettable concert, and with Epic's hands-on approach, each performance will be unique.
The Final Picture
Though there doesn't appear to be a major reward for participating in the Dance With Sabrina mode, players have a chance to take a special picture with Sabrina Carpenter's in-game character at the end of each performance.
RELATED: Fortnite Summer Update Schedule Reveals Season 3 Downtime
Whichever fan collected the most beats during a concert will have the opportunity to snap a photo with the virtual avatar of Sabrina Carpenter, so make sure to get a pic while the event is active.
Who is the Next Star of the Music Pass?
As of May 27th, the next star of Fortnite Festival is unknown. However, SamLeakss has posted on X about a rumor that indicates Daft Punk could be the latest icon coming to the Music Pass.
RELATED: Is it Good? Bugha, Cooper, and More Fortnite Pros Talk Star Wars Season
If proven true, Daft Punk fans will be in for a treat, as the electronic music would offer a new vibe to Fortnite players. The Music Pass is currently planned for replacement on June 17th at 3:30 AM Eastern Time, so you have about three weeks to unlock Sabrina Carpenter.