How to Use Darth Maul's Lightsaber in Fortnite Galactic Battle
- Acquire Darth Maul's red lightsaber in the newest Fortnite update
- Learn how to use Fortnite's newest Force Ability: Force Push
The first major update just landed in Fortnite Galactic Battle and it has brought us a multitude of new NPCs to interact with and abilities to use in battle. Two of the most iconic Jedi in Star Wars were added to the game today as NPCs, Darth Maul and Mace Windu.
With the many Star Wars NPCs scattered across the map, it can be tough deciding which one to go after in order to enhance your power throughout the game. In this guide, we will be looking at how you can obtain Darth Maul's Lightsaber in Fortnite Galactic Battle and how you can acquire the new Force Ability: Force Pull.
Where to Find Darth Maul on the Map
Darth Maul appears as a hologram NPC and can spawn in multiple locations throughout the map. In the video from Perfect Score on YouTube below, you can see Darth Maul's hologram spawning near Magic Mosses. His spawn location is indicated by a red lightsaber icon on the map.
When you approach Darth Maul, his hologram will appear and interaction can begin.
Obtaining Darth Maul's Lightsaber and Learning Force Throw
When you approach Darth Maul's hologram, he will offer you a quest that will align you with the dark side of the force. The quest requires you to "Learn Force Throw and Force Jump while using a Lightsaber."
Accepting this quest will open up a Star Wars-themed rift that your character will enter into. After emerging from the rift, your character will have gained Darth Maul's lightsaber and the Force Ability: Force Throw. Unfortunately, the lightsaber you acquire is a single-bladed lightsaber, and not Darth Maul's famous double-bladed lightsaber.
How to Use Darth Maul's Lightsaber and Force Throw Ability
After acquiring Darth Maul's lightsaber, you will be able to use it as a melee weapon against all enemies. This weapons is especially powerful against the various hostile NPCs scattered around the island.
Force Throw allows you to throw items forward, dealing damage to enemies. As another ranged attacking option, Force Throw should be incredibly useful in battles as an alternative to equipment or short-ranged weapons when in a pinch. This ability also can destroy smaller building structures which adds an interesting component to build battles.
Esports Impact
Darth Maul's ability: Force Throw will have an impact on FNCS gameplay. The ability to push objects towards enemies and knock down structures will be incredibly powerful in build battles. Pro players will have to adjust their drop locations in order to acquire the Force Ability they feel is best. Adding an additional two abilities will surely change the early-game meta for pro-players.
With the biggest creator and pro-player tournament of the year just days away, it will be interesting to see how these competitors adapt to these new features in the FNCS Pro-Am. The Pro-Am starts on Saturday, May 10th where we will get to see the best players in the world using these new abilities in an incredibly high-stakes tournament.