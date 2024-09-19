Heroes Get Some Help in Day of Doom Nerf
Dr Doom wasn't playing around when the new Marvel-themed LTM Day of Doom dropped in the latest Fortnite update. Players quickly noticed that the Hero side of the battle seemed to be at a significant disadvantage with some players stating that they had never seen a Hero team win.
Clearly Epic Games agreed as multiple changes have been made to improve the Heroes' chances:
• Heroes' Max Shield increased from 100 to 200
• Shield Regen Cap has been increased from 50 to 150
• Mythic Shockwave cooldown increased from 7s to 12s
• Doom's Lightning Ball cooldown increased from 8s to 12s
These changes allow the heroes to survive longer while reducing the frequency with which the villain side can use its most powerful weapons. Now the heroes should have a fighting chance.
The Day of Doom LTM is available now in Fortnite, allowing players to either play as allies of the Avengers or as Dr. Doom's henchmen.