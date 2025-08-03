Deadmau5 in Fortnite? Full Collab and Prices
Music is a core part of Fortnite culture. After busting it down at virtual concerts and one-pumping enemies as Sabrina Carpenter, electronic music fans can experience a new era with a Fortnite x Deadmau5 collab coming soon. Let's recap everything to know about the drop, including its release date, contents, cost and more.
Deadmau5 is Coming to Fortnite
On July 31 2025, musician and DJ Joel "Deadmau5" Zimmerman made a cryptic X.com post captioned "Seeya soon Fortnite." The reveal included an image of Deadmau5' iconic mouse-helmet outfit on a club dance floor, with various Fortnite characters busting a move nearby. Fortnite soon officially confirmed this collaboration by reposting it, leading to widespread hype among fans.
When is the Fortnite x Deadmau5 Collab Release Date?
According to Deadmau5' original post, the Fortnite x Deadmau5 collab will go live on Tuesday, August 5 2025.
Exact release time and date may vary depending on server region and the player's location. In addition, it's unclear how long the Fortnite x Deadmau5 drop will stay in the shop. The partnership arrives shortly before Fortnite Season 4 launches on Thursday, August 7.
What's In the Fortnite x Deadmau5 Collab?
Fortnite has not officially revealed the items in the Deadmau5 collab, but several leaks have emerged purporting to show its contents. According to Fortnite aficionado and Epic Games partner @ShiinaBR and fellow leaker @Loolo_WRLD, the drop allegedly includes:
- Deadmau5 Outfit (with 4 styles)
- Multiple Emotes
- A Wrap
- A Jam
- A Reactive Back Bling
How Much Does the Fortnite x Deadmau5 Collab Cost?
If the leaked information is correct, players can purchase items from the Fortnite x Deadmau5 drop individually or as a full bundle. Costs will vary depending on that decision. Generally, buying a full bundle costs more than a single item, but has better overall value. Here's a quick recap of the set's prices:
- Full bundle: 2,600 V-Bucks (About 20 USD)
- Deadmau5 Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks (About 11 USD)
- Emotes, Wraps, Jams: 500 V-Bucks each (About 5 USD)
- Reactive Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks (About 7 USD)
How to Get the Fortnite x Deadmau5 Collab
The Fortnite x Deadmau5 collab items will be available exclusively through the in-game Item Shop. Players will need V-Bucks, the game's premium currency, to purchase them. Currently, 1,000 V-Bucks cost 8.99 USD from the Epic Games shop.
Once players purchase them, the Deadmau5 items will immediately appear in their cosmetics locker, ready to equip and use.
Esports Impact
Every Fortnite skin bundle drop usually sparks a brief player count spike, since users rush to the game so they can test and try on each cosmetic. This sends small ripple effects into competitive queue, resulting in quicker queue times and more active lobbies.
All that being said, Fortnite's skins usually do not provide any in-game competitive advantages. Players still have to rely on their tried-and-true trickshots and speed-building strategies to succeed.