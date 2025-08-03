Deadmau5 in Fortnite? Full Collab and Prices

DEADMAU5 COLLAB PRICES REVEALED 🔥



- Full Bundle → 2,600 V-Bucks

- Outfit, 4 Styles → 1,500 V-Bucks

- Emotes, Wrap, Jam → 500 V-Bucks each

- Reactive Back Bling → 800 V-Bucks

- Item Shop Release on August 5

- Information by @Loolo_WRLD pic.twitter.com/1Hyan4F99F