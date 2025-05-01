Fortnite Could Recreate Star Wars A New Hope in Death Star Event
Instead of a full-blown summer season, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is going to be a month-long Star Wars crossover, as opposed to the typical Star Wars event's we've grown accustomed to around every May 4th. This marks the first time that Fortnite has had a season dedicated to another property outside of the two Marvel-themed seasons that appeared in the past.
The Fortnite Star Wars Season is supposed to take us through until the start of June 2025, which is when we'll get Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. But from the sound of info coming from Fortnite leakers it's going to end with an incredibly fitting bang.
Fortnite Death Star Live Event Explained
Fortnite leaker @Loolo_WRLD posted some details about the upcoming season on Twitter earlier today. Among this was the reveal that at some point during this season the Death Star (which is set to appear in the skybox of the new season) will be shootable at some point this month.
Epic Games later confirmed via a blog post that the upcoming season will have a new update each week, introducing a new batch of weapons to the game, or new features like piloting a Star Destroyer (akin to Godzilla in Chapter 6 Season 1). The final update will happen on June 7, in Galactic Battle V: Death Star Sabotage. Epic Games describes this as a "live, in-game narrative event," in which players will "mobilize and take the fight to Emperor Palpatine."
This info being revealed by Loolo_WRLD mixed with Epic's announcement seems to imply that this event will have you take on the iconic Kessel Run and destroy the Death Star. And considering you can pilot both X-Wing and Imperial Tie Fighter's in the new season, there's a chance that this live event will be a recreation of the finale of Star Wars: A New Hope. Or, if you want to be more sinister, it could result in failure and see the Death Star destroy some of the map to make way for new POI's.
When is the Fortnite Death Star live event?
Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Death Star Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, June 7. Epic hasn't confirmed an actual time for the event, however we will update you as soon as we know. Based on previous live events, there will likely be a chance to play it throughout the day if you miss the original showing.
Will the Fortnite Death Star live event effect Ranked or Esports?
The Fortnite Death Star live event probably won't effect competitive gameplay too much (or even at all). The logo for Galactic Battle V: Death Star Sabotage lists it as being part of Battle Royale, so it's very likely that this will only affect players playing the regular modes. However, this event is set to be the finale of the season, so there's a chance ranked gets turned off ahead of the event, and I don't see Epic scheduling any competitive events at the same time.