Fortnite: Death Star Sabotage Live Event Time Confirmed
The Star Wars season has been one big love letter to fans of the intergalactic series. Between the huge variety of lightsabers, powerful X-Wings, and Mandalorian followers, there's truly something for anyone who enjoys the Star Wars universe.
An event is on the horizon, according to FN_Assist, so we're going to break down everything that might be coming in Death Star Sabotage. If Fortnite events are your jam, then here's when the fun will commence in June.
When Will Death Star Sabotage Begin?
According to FN_Assist, Death Star Sabotage will begin at 3 PM Eastern Time on June 7th, coinciding with the end of the Star Wars season. We don't know the exact length of the event, but it could last for around 30 minutes based on previous in-game celebrations. Standard matchmaking will probably end about 30 minutes prior to the event.
RELATED: Fortnite: How to Recruit Every Mandalorian Follower
There may be a line of players hoping to catch a front-row seat for Death Star Sabotage, so you'll need to log in early if you don't want to miss out on the Star Wars action. We've put together a table below detailing when Death Star Sabotage will begin in each time zone.
Zone
Start Time
PDT
12 PM
EDT
3 PM
UTC
8 PM
CET
9 PM
What is the Fortnite Death Star Sabotage Live Event?
The specific details regarding Death Star Sabotage aren't officially public yet, but Epic may tease more information as we get closer to June 7th. X users like Rezztro have been posting speculation about the event. Fortnite fans might get a close-up view of the Death Star being destroyed at the end of this season, which could break player-count records since the Star Wars crossover has been so popular this May.
RELATED: Fortnite May Have Caused a Massive Spike in Star Wars Battlefront II's Player Count
For previous events, Epic Games has offered cosmetic rewards to attendees, so players who participate may be eligible for a pickaxe or loading screen, among other possible items. Regardless, Star Wars fans won't want to miss this event since it may never return after 2025.
RELATED: Why are Fortnite Fans so Excited about this General Grievous Skin?
Will Death Star Sabotage Affect the Competitive Scene?
The upcoming Star Wars event is set to begin on the same day as the current season ends, which means that it probably won't introduce any new weapons or equipment. Epic's next in-game spectacle will be the final event in the Star Wars crossover, so it could remove lightsabers and blasters from the loot pool entirely.
RELATED: Fortnite to Support Joycon Mouse Controls on the Nintendo Switch 2
Season 3 is rumored to be themed around superheroes, and special abilities could be available in the form of mythic items, similar to previous collaborations with Marvel. It's unknown exactly where Fortnite will go in the future, but the Death Star Sabotage event may be the end of the lightsaber meta.