Fortnite Crew Pack for December Revealed
Fortnite keeps adding more and more ways to get cosmetics, and one of the most popular methods to snag a monthly skin is by subscribing to the Fortnite Crew. This subscription not only offers an entirely different outfit every month, but it also includes the standard Battle Pass. Starting in December, all other passes in the popular third-person shooter will be included in the sub, too.
The newest Crew Pack is already on its way into Fortnite: Battle Royale. Thanks to a post by @TheAgentShadow on X, the new assortment of cosmetic goodies was brought to our attention. It appears that the new costume, Lady of Cranes, will feature a woman wearing a golden outfit, but she'll probably receive multiple styles in the months following December.
Each skin introduced with Fortnite Crew receives more variants the longer you are subscribed. For example, a new style will probably be introduced for this golden warrior in January, which may consist of a color change and possibly other design changes. However, the sleek style will only be available if you have stayed subscribed between December and January.
Alongside Lady of Cranes, expect to collect her set's back bling and pickaxe. Every month, Fortnite Crew members receive 1,000 shiny V-Bucks to spend in the Item Shop, too. Since Epic Games is adding the LEGO Pass, OG Pass, and Music Pass to their subscription in December, things are starting to look exciting for Fortnite Crew subscribers.
