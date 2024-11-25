Demon Slayer is Coming to Fortnite Soon
Crossovers were rarely introduced in video games before Fortnite, but the record-breaking battle royale gained immense popularity partly due to its ability to evolve over time. The addition of collabs in Chapter 1 with Marshmallow and John Wick were only the beginning, as we've now received dozens of crossovers with celebrities, movie characters, and famous animes.
Another surprising crossover, Fortnite X Demon Slayer will bring the action-packed anime to the Island, but we don't have all the details just yet. X leaker @ShiinaBR created a post yesterday suggesting that a collaboration with Demon Slayer is in the works, but no release window was mentioned.
Based on previous anime collaborations, we know that Epic Games will likely create skins for beloved characters like Shinobu Kochō or Tanjiro Kamado. Past animated outfits often featured multiple styles, like Goku's various transformations in Dragon Ball, which signals that we could receive Demon Slayer cosmetics with unlockable forms in a Battle Pass or during a limited-time event.
If Epic Games takes full advantage of the anime, then the Demon Slayer collab will be more than just a section in the Item Shop, especially considering that Dragon Ball received an event and special in-game weapon to use against your opponents. The battle truly begins when the Transparent World comes to Fortnite, so hopefully we won't have to wait too long to experience another anime adventure.