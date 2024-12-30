Long-Awaited Survey Skin Finally Headed to Fortnite
Fortnite skins have included everything from Eminem to Rick and Morty, but Chapter 6 has prioritized those with a samurai theme. Many of the exciting outfits in the current Battle Pass are wearing traditional Japanese armor, and it looks like more samurai cosmetics may be hopping into the fun third-person shooter soon.
RELATED: How to Unlock Color Splash Jellie for FREE With V-Bucks
There are lots of reasons to be excited about future survey skins, which are costumes that Epic Games has allowed players to vote on in previous seasons. It's rare that Epic Games turns back the clock to introduce a survey skin to the ever-expanding Item Shop, but it looks like your locker might be about to get a little bigger.
When is the Survey Skin Releasing in Fortnite?
According to knowledge by X leaker ShiinaBR, the new Oni skin will release at some point in January. Unfortunately, this popular pick won't be featured as part of Fortnite Crew next month, which we know since Durrr Taisho is next in line to receive a Crew Pack.
However, there are tons of other ways that Epic Games could allow players to unlock the white-haired combatant. The Item Shop is a likely contender, though it's also possible that she could be part of a bundle that offers extra bang for your V-Bucks.
It appears that the Demon skin may receive a sword as a pickaxe if the art shared by ShiinaBR ends up being accurate. Most players are getting excited about the possibility of another samurai skin in Fortnite, so ShiinaBR has shared even more juicy info about the cosmetic's shocking popularity.
Fans such as NoobsLikeCake questioned how well-liked the newest Demon skin might be, so the X leaker revealed that the survey skin placed 9th out of 633 costumes, solidifying the upcoming outfit as one of the most anticipated in the battle royale's history. Whether you're excited for a new samurai cosmetic set or not, it's clear that Epic Games is taking player opinions seriously.