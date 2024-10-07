Epic Says Some Disney Characters Might Not Have Guns in Fortnite
Fortnite is famous for its collaborations. From Ariana Grande to Marvel to Nerf, the title's partnerships have contributed to pop culture and helped it appeal to a wide audience. After a strong presence in this Fortnite season, Disney wants to expand its partnership to include its other properties and characters in a dedicated universe. However, Epic and Disney recently revealed some plans that have Fortnite fans concerned.
The Disney Fortnite Universe
Disney and Fortnite have a history of collaboration. In addition to Chapter 5 Season 4's Marvel team-up, the title recently added skins from Disney's movie The Incredibles. Star Wars is another Disney property with a presence in Fortnite. Disney and Fortnite's partnerships appear to have been successful, and Epic Games statements and reliable leaks are pointing towards the venture's next level: Disney plans to open a separate themed universe within Fortnite.
According to an interview with Epic Game's Executive Vice President Saxs Persson on The Verge, the Disney Fortnite collaboration will include a "persistent universe" in which Disney and Fortnite are continually "interoperating." Players will be able to log in through Disney or the original Fortnite platform. The project will include additional characters and intellectual properties, plus an overall focus on the Disney brand.
Some Disney Fortnite Skins Will Not Be Able to Use Weapons
Fortnite fans were quick to notice one part in Persson's statements. He noted that some Disney Fortnite characters could not hold weapons, stating:
“Not every outfit will be able to do everything, [...] A [Lego] minifig doesn’t hold a gun. Brands should be able to enforce the brand guidelines to the degree that they’re comfortable with that brand being associated with particular ratings.”- Saxs Persson
Like many brands with iconic trademarks, Disney is particular about how others can present their properties. It's a bit confusing how classic characters with these restrictions could fit into a collaboration with Fortnite, where competition is intense and energetic combat is key.
What the Fortnite Community Thinks
The Fortnite community is not responding kindly to Disney's collaboration plans. Many criticize the move for diverting Fortnite from its classic competitive format. The community also worries that as Disney's influence overshadows Fortnite's, its original lore, mechanics and classic gameplay charm will be lost. As Persson stated, the collaboration's goal is to combine the two brand's efforts "to make what every Disney fan has ever wanted."
Fortnite players are wondering where exactly they fit into that equation and feeling frustrated that Epic Games is prioritizing marketing to Disney fans over Fortnite's own base.
Aside from quality concerns, fans are disappointed with the limitations on future Disney Fortnite Universe characters. X.com user @klarque_clint comically posted "most of us are coming to Fortnite to shoot things [...] I should be able to 360 no scope, full box, 1 pump, as [Cinderella]." While the Disney Fortnite Universe's combat restrictions won't impact most Disney fan's expectations, it is severely reducing the expansion's appeal to the main player base.
Still, Fortnite has expanded beyond the standard shoot-em-up gameplay. Creative mode has allowed players to invent ways to play that don't revolve around shooting. Other modes like Rocket Racing put the focus on driving rather than gunplay.