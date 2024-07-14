Esports illustrated

Disney x Fortnite Leak May Be Coming Soon

Trusted leakers are claiming that information is coming soon about the upcoming Disney collab in Fortnite.

Olivia Richman

Trusted sources believe that a leak on the upcoming Fortnite and Disney collaboration is coming soon.

Disney recently announced that it was creating an expansive world within Fortnite that will feature a ton of popular movies and shows. The $1.5 million project will allow fans to shop, play, and engage with characters from popular Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Avatar movies.

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe,” Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said at the time. “This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.”

Unfortunately we haven't heard much about the massive Disney universe since then.

Fortnite x Disney Collab Leak Coming Soon

According to trusted leaker HypeX, Disney recently got hacked. Now, 1.1TB worth of data will become public, including unreleased projects and concept art. This will reportedly include information on Disney's collaboration with Fortnite.

Fans on X responded with excitement and sadness. Some felt it was sad that Disney was hacked while others joked that their password must have been super easy, like "Disney123." Some have also started to worry that the leaker will be sued by Disney, similar to how Grand Theft Auto 6's leaker ended up in prison.

For now we have to wait and see what the leak will be, if anything.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/Fortnite