Disney x Fortnite Leak May Be Coming Soon
Trusted sources believe that a leak on the upcoming Fortnite and Disney collaboration is coming soon.
Disney recently announced that it was creating an expansive world within Fortnite that will feature a ton of popular movies and shows. The $1.5 million project will allow fans to shop, play, and engage with characters from popular Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Avatar movies.
“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe,” Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said at the time. “This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.”
Unfortunately we haven't heard much about the massive Disney universe since then.
Fortnite x Disney Collab Leak Coming Soon
According to trusted leaker HypeX, Disney recently got hacked. Now, 1.1TB worth of data will become public, including unreleased projects and concept art. This will reportedly include information on Disney's collaboration with Fortnite.
Fans on X responded with excitement and sadness. Some felt it was sad that Disney was hacked while others joked that their password must have been super easy, like "Disney123." Some have also started to worry that the leaker will be sued by Disney, similar to how Grand Theft Auto 6's leaker ended up in prison.
For now we have to wait and see what the leak will be, if anything.