Everything In the Fortnite Disney Villains Bundle
Epic Games and Disney confirmed a massive collaboration earlier this year that would finally bring beloved characters from Disney and Pixar films to Fortnite. Earlier this year we finally got a 'The Incredibles' bundle, while last Halloween we got Jack Skellington (with new The Nightmare Before Christmas skins joining this month).
Although Disney has stated not all characters will be using guns, so don't expect to see Mickey Mouse cranking 90's anytime soon.
The latest batch of Disney skins have arrived in the Fortnite item shop today, with the Disney Villains bundle, which features Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil skins.
Everything included in the Fortnite Disney Villains bundle
The Fortnite Disney Villains bundle will cost you 3,800 V-Bucks and features the following items:
- Captain Hook Skin
- Lego Captain Hook Skin
- Hook's Flag Back Bling
- Captain's Foil Pickaxe
- Tick-Tock Emote
- Cruella de Vil Skin
- Lego Cruella de Vil Skin
- Haute Handbag Back Bling
- De Vil's Grille Pickaxe
- Maleficent Skin
- Lego Maleficent Skin
- Maleficent's Raven Back Bling
- Maleficent's Scepter Pickaxe
However you can also pick up three separate bundles based around each of the characters, these are as follows:
Captain Hook – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Captain Hook Skin
- Lego Captain Hook Skin
- Hook's Flag Back Bling
- Captain's Foil Pickaxe
- Tick-Tock Emote
Cruella de Vil – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Cruella de Vil Skin
- Lego Cruella de Vil Skin
- Haute Handbag Back Bling
- De Vil's Grille Pickaxe
Maleficent – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Maleficent Skin
- Lego Maleficent Skin
- Maleficent's Raven Back Bling
- Maleficent's Scepter Pickaxe
Of course, buying all of them together in the Fortnite Disney Villains Bundle will be cheaper than picking them up on their own with a discount of 1,800 V-Bucks. Unfortunately you can't buy any of the items outside of their respective bundles, so there's no way to just get one of the skins. These skins will be available until the October 27th item shop update, which takes place at 8pm EDT | 5pm PDT.