Doom Isle Nerfed AGAIN
Fortnite's Marvel takeover has thrown the battle royale into total chaos. While that's usually preferred in Epic's legendary title, Dr. Doom is causing a bit more trouble than the devs would like.
After an insane weekend of players leveraging the powers of the Fantastic Four's arch villain, Epic Games is nerfing the spawn rate of the Isle of Doom, where players can turn into the terrifying villain and lay waste to the lobby.
The Doom's Ilse spawn rate has been decreased from 12% back down to 5%, reverting to its original rate.
While some players struggled to find the island even with the increased chance, others noted that it was simply warping too many games. Fortnite is an inherently wacky shooter and all of the other Avengers powers like the Captain America Shield and Black Panther Claws are broken in their own right. But turning into one of the most powerful super villains in the Marvel cannon had too many games just devlolving into a roll of the dice on who got to don the iron mask.
Still, players who haven't gotten a chance to experience the powers of Doom yet are a little concerned they'll never have the chance at such a low spawn rate.
Epic will likely continue to tweak the what has become the biggest feature of its massive Marvel crossover season.