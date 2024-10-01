Esports illustrated

Fortnite Takes the Fight to Dr. Doom

Isabella Risoni

Do you have what it takes to defeat Dr. Doom in the upcoming DOOM event in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4?
Fortnite is known to have various events and surprises for the players throughout the year. Some are bigger than others, but all pack a punch in their own way.

Often, big events and reveals are teased months in advance. Sometimes, players won't know about a particular event until just days before it occurs, such as the Doom Event.

Fortnite Doom Event Info

Dr. Doom is involved with the upcoming DOOM event.
The Fortnite character is capturing Dr. Doom. /

We will release more information on this event as it becomes available. Included with the v31.30 patch was an event timer located near Reckless Railways POI.

The upcoming Doom Live Event is set to begin Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m. EST. Keep in mind you may want to load up roughly a half hour prior to the event to ensure you are there prior to the timer ending. This should help to secure a spot in the queue so you don't miss it.

Event SPOILERS

This is the Chapter 5 Season 4 Fortnite map.
The Fortnite character is displaying the map layout that was recently implemented in Chapter 5 Season 4. /

While Epic Games typically doesn't say much when it comes to surprise events like these, there were some videos hinting towards the event revolving around Doctor Doom. On X, leaker YveltalLeaks claims that players will battle Doom in a boss fight.

Upon the conclusion of the event, it looks as if there might be a change to the Chapter 5 Season 4 map. As mentioned, we will be sure to update when more information surfaces as the event is still a few days away.

Isabella Risoni
