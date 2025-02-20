Fortnite: Downtime for Season 2 - Mortal Kombat, Heists, & More

SEASON 2 WILL HAVE A HEIST THEME 🔥



Known information about the season:

- Uses codename "RobberyGameplay"

- New Chainsaw/Ripsaw Launcher

- Flare Gun & C4 unvaulted



(via @FNBRintel & @Loolo_WRLD) pic.twitter.com/NmVgNUcY0n