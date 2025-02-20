Fortnite: Downtime for Season 2 - Mortal Kombat, Heists, & More
Chapter 6 of Fortnite kicked off with a bang in Season 1, but the samurai action can't last forever. Season 2 is releasing tomorrow, so you'll need to know what weapons to expect and which locations are being replaced.
Between new vehicles, power-packed weapons, and even a Mortal Kombat collaboration, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season. Below you'll find out when downtime might commence for Season 2, plus all of the content drops we're expecting to see tomorrow.
When Does Season 2 Release?
Season 2 releases tomorrow, February the 21st. Along with an updated map and battle pass, new weapons and vehicles are set to be introduced. The Mortal Kombat crossover is the main appeal of the latest season, but heists will also be a huge addition for fans of crime-based games like Grand Theft Auto.
Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 2 will begin at 2 AM Eastern Time to mark the end of Season 1 since that's when the servers usually go offline for maintenance. We've compiled a list with every time zone so that no competitors miss out on the fun.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
11 PM
EDT
2 AM
UTC
7 AM
CET
8 AM
What's Coming in Chapter 6: Season 2?
There's a lot to discuss about Season 2. Not only will the latest iteration of Fortnite be based around crime, a heist mechanic may be introduced to give players a new way to interact with POIs around the Island.
Mortal Kombat Crossover
As with every other Fortnite season in recent history, a notable collaboration will be available during Season 2. Skins featuring characters from the Mortal Kombat franchise will be unlockable in the latest battle pass, and we may get a few mythic items themed around the popular fighting game too.
ShiinaBR and FNBRintel have taken to X to share that Scorpion and Sub-Zero will both have unique mythics, which will certainly impact the meta in Chapter 6. Mortal Kombat is going to be one of the biggest collabs with a fighting game in Fortnite's history, so hopefully it'll switch up the competitive landscape significantly.
Exciting Heists
Though we don't have all of the information just yet, Season 2 will have a heist theme. According to ShiinaBR, FNBRintel, and Loolo_WRLD, there will likely be some form of robbery gameplay, which could allow players to steal from NPCs. C4 may also be unvaulted, offering an explosive way to gain entry into ironclad vaults.
The most exciting possibility is a return of The Getaway. This limited-time game mode hasn't been available in quite some time, so it would be a welcomed addition in Chapter 6. New weapons and vehicles, like the armored trucks, may also play a part in the virtual criminal activity.
Vehicle Updates
There are a few updates to vehicles coming in Season 2, according to HYPEX. The biggest addition is an armored truck, which may play a part in the upcoming heists. Regardless of how they function, the addition of high-health trucks will completely change how competitive fans traverse the Island.
Outside of the new vehicle, the train is getting a massive upgrade. You'll now be able to enter sections of the train, though the exact extent of its interior remains to be seen. Expect to encounter more opponents using vehicles in Chapter 6: Season 2, especially if the armored truck offers unique amenities.
New Drop Spots
One of the most exciting things about a new season is the introduction of new drop spots. The Baron's Mansion POI is getting the most attention from X influencers like ShiinaBR, as it's set to replace the Lost Lake on the Chapter 6 Island. The sprawling mansion will probably include vaults that you can rob.
HYPEX also indicated that a Gold Mine is going to be added to the Island, which will offer another prime spot to collect high-tier loot. More locations are usually introduced following a season's initial launch, but there's no confirmation of what might get replaced or when a separate map update will release.
Electrifying Weapons
Every new season of Fortnite comes equipped with a variety of new and unvaulted weapons. HYPEX shared what appears to be a player dual-wielding guns, which may become the new meta, especially if players can hold two shotguns at once.
The Mortal Kombat mythics will also provide a new way to defeat your foes, but rarity may deter their use. Between the possibility of a new double pump mechanic and more mythic items, there won't be any shortage of weapons to try in Season 2.
How is the Competitive Meta Changing in Chapter 6: Season 2?
Season 2 will radically change the meta in Fortnite Esports. Professional players will have to quickly learn how to use armored trucks instead of regular cars. Additionally, dual-wielding could reward players who choose a more aggressive playstyle.
Lastly, the Mortal Kombat mythics will probably replace Typhoon Blades as the most effective way to defeat your opponents. At the moment, it's unclear how the new POIs may affect competitive Fortnite, though a surplus of players will likely drop at any new locations introduced tomorrow.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.
