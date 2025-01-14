Fortnite: Downtime for V33.20 - Hatsune Miku, Godzilla, & More
Fortnite continues to introduce bigger and badder bosses, and its newest action-packed update has truly taken it to the next level. The terrifying Godzilla and King Kong are stomping their way into the build-battling world of Fortnite soon, so load up on slurp because you'll need it to face the titans of the big screen.
The V33.20 update is releasing tomorrow. Not only do we know a ton about what's to come, but Epic Games has also revealed the downtime. We'll walk you through everything you want to know about the update, along with when the fun will begin.
When Does Downtime Start for the V33.20 Update?
Downtime for the V33.20 update will begin at 4 AM Eastern Time. Epic Games will be cancelling all matchmaking 30 minutes before the downtime officially starts. Most of the update's additions will be immediately accessible tomorrow, while you'll have to wait a few days for some content to be introduced.
Tomorrow's server downtime will likely end around 8 AM Eastern, as maintenance typically lasts for at least a few hours. Hatsune Miku and Godzilla collaborations are imminent this week, so V33.20 will probably add everything needed for both crossovers. Here's a list of specific downtimes for each time zone.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
What's Coming in the V33.20 Update?
Between the destruction of Godzilla and the possibility of a Hatsune Miku concert, Fortnite fans can't wait to get a taste of the new content coming in V33.20. Here are all the details we currently know so that you'll be prepared to face off against the titans being added soon.
Hatsune Miku
Hatsune Miku is easily the biggest addition to Fortnite that's releasing tomorrow. Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive her for free via the Music Pass, as she's the main star of the reward system for Festival: Season 7. The introduction of Japan's biggest digital superstar will also mark a new season for Fortnite Festival, so you can expect lots of exciting features.
The likeness of Hatsune Miku will be added in two separate skins. As mentioned above, the first outfit will be part of the Music Pass, while the other will be sold for V-Bucks in the Item Shop. There's also a strong possibility that there will be a Hatsune Miku concert at some point during Chapter 6, especially considering that Snoop Dogg received two live events while he was the main star of the previous Music Pass.
New Music Pass
The Music Pass is being updated tomorrow, February 14th. We know that Hatsune Miku will be the idol of Season 7, but there may still be cosmetic items that haven't yet been revealed. The Music Pass costs 1,400 V-Bucks and is included for members of Fortnite Crew, so there are a few ways to get your hands on the cosmetics.
Though the LBC 93' Dogg outfit is leaving the Music Pass soon, you may still be able to purchase the fan-favorite skin in a future Item Shop. The next iteration of Fortnite Festival is only one night away, so get ready for a burst of Japanese culture with Hatsune Miku and her music. Instruments are also likely being implemented as backlings and pickaxes tomorrow, so there's something to look forward to even if Hatsune Miku isn't your cup of tea.
Godzilla
Godzilla is confirmed to be a part of the Chapter 6 Battle Pass as a bonus reward. The monstrous creature will be unlockable beginning on January 17th, and a trailer was just released revealing that Godzilla will also be implemented as a boss on the Island.
Some X leakers, like HYPEX, have also shared possible information from Fortnite Australia stating that Godzilla may destroy the bridge on the Chapter 6 map, which is a major point of interest. If the fan-favorite POI is destroyed, then it'll likely result in the creation of an entirely new location, which could simply be a broken bridge with a new name.
Become the Monster
ShiinaBR recently shared Fortnite's newest message, which hints at allowing players to become Godzilla. This could be in reference to the upcoming skin, though the leaker believes it's pointing towards the possibility of becoming the legendary creature in size and all.
Regardless of how Godzilla functions in Fortnite, it'll be exciting to have the Japanese icon present in our favorite battle royale. There may even be a clash of the biggest beasts, as King Kong is also hopping into Fortnite soon.
King Kong
King Kong was leaked for Fortnite in December, but now the rumors have been confirmed by a vehicle decal in the new Godzilla trailer. We don't have as much information about Kong's collab when compared to Godzilla, but it's likely that it'll be a boss and an outfit.
Past events in Fortnite point towards Kong possibly receiving a spot in an upcoming Event Pass, though there's no confirmation of this by Epic Games. There are lots of fun ways that King Kong could be implemented into Fortnite, but we'll have to wait until January 17th to get definitive answers.
New Loot Pool
Lke any update in Fortnite, it's a done deal that Epic Games will switch up the loot pool to some extent. There's the possibility of new Oni Masks or even sprites, but we don't know what the third-person has in store for us yet.
Another type of sword was just introduced to the Chapter 6 arsenal, so we probably won't see any meta-changing equipment unless it's related to Godzilla or another crossover. Winterfest items will likely be vaulted upon the release of V33.20, so eat the peppermints while you still can.
