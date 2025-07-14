Fortnite Downtime Set for July 15 as v36.20 Rolls Out
- Fortnite servers will be unavailable on July 15th as the v36.20 update rolls out on all plaftorms
- Take a look at what is coming during this downtime and how the new content will impact your gameplay
Scheduled server downtime is coming to Fortnite on Tuesday, July 15th as Epic Games rolls out the v36.20 update. With less than a month left before the end of Chapter 6 Season 3, this will likely be one of the last major content updates we’ll see before the conclusion on August 7th.
Notable Fortnite leakers have reported that this event will bring Chapter 6 Season 4 leaks among the slew of content that is set to release. We’ll fill you in on when you can expect Fortnite servers to go down along with everything you can expect in the v36.20 update.
When is the Fortnite Downtime on July 15th?
The Fortnite servers will go down at 4 AM ET according to the official Fortnite Status social media. Below is a list of the server downtime by time zone:
- West Coast US (PDT): July 15 at 1:00 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): July 15 at 4:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): July 15 at 9:00 AM
- Central Europe (CET): July 15 at 10:00 AM
- Japan (JST): July 15 at 5:00 PM
Here is the official statement from @FortniteStatus:
“Downtime for v36.20 begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking ending shortly beforehand.”- @FortniteStatus on X
Epic Games has not yet announced when matchmaking will end, but it is safe to assume that matchmaking will shut down at approximately 12:30 AM ET, giving a 30 minute window for matches to conclude before server maintenance begins.
Fortnite: Boon Bonanza Event
One of the few confirmed features coming in v36.20 is the Boon Bonanza event within Blitz Royale. During this event, you can log into the game between July 15-29 to earn the free Blitz Axe to pair with the new slate of Blitz Royale cosmetics.
During the Boon Bonanza event, each week will have its own theming and storyline:
- Week 6 (July 22): Envision the Void
- Week 7 (July 29): Mega City Reborn
- Week 8 (August 5): Blitz Boss Rises
The Blitz Boss Rises event will coincide with the end of Chapter 6 Season 3 which could bring another major event on the island. The v36.20 update should give us more insight into this season’s conclusion.
Leaked v36.20 Update Features
While there hasn’t been many features confirmed for v36.20, many notable leakers have brought forth content that is slated to be brought into the game during the July 15th downtime. Here is a list of some notable features that will likely be included in the v36.20 update (courtesy of @ShiinaBR on X):
- Possible deadmau5 collaboration
- Fortress of Solitude POI added
- New Luminary Hypatia Pack
- Potentially more leaks for Chapter 6 Season 4
- New Surprise Collaborations
- New ICON Emotes added to files
How Will the Conclusion of Season 3 Impact Fortnite Esports?
Chapter 6 Season 4 will be here in just a few short weeks which means we are gearing up for the conclusion of Season 3. The live event easter eggs that are included in the v36.20 update may give us incredible insight into the theming of Chapter 6 Season 4 which could drastically change the island once again.
As we have seen with the Chapter 6 Star Wars mini-season, a single update can completely change Fortnite gameplay with the vaulting/release of powerful weapons. If confirmed, the Fortress of Solitude POI could drastically shake up landing strategies for top players while the new items and content will bring creators back to the game.