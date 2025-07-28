Fortnite Downtime Set for July 29 v36.30 Update - Insane New Blitz
Fortnite is going all-in on one of the last updates for Chapter 6 Season 4 with updates to items in the shop, new game modes, and more.
According to leaks from Shiina on X, a new update is set to hit the servers at 4:00 AM EST on July 29. This latest update will have a partial downtime leading up to the event, which typically occurs around 30 minutes to an hour before the update.
This will be the last update before the one scheduled for release on August 2, which will be the final push before the chapter comes to a close on August 7.
With the new update on July 29, a lot will be revealed about the upcoming season and what Fortnite may look like for the next couple of months, which includes upcoming collaborations, old collaborations coming back, and new word on a potential revival of "Season OG" which was loved by the community when it happened almost two years ago.
Here is what the new Fortnite update will be bringing to the table:
Fortnite Introduces a Series of New Collabs
One of the most anticipated upcoming collaborations with Fortnite was the arrival of deadmau5, which was all set up to be released a few months ago before Bruno Mars came in and stole the show. Deadmau5 was left in limbo with an unknown release date, but the new update should reveal a timeframe for when the next Festival star will take center stage.
Deadmau5 isn't the only collab on the horizon for Fortnite either. The game will also be revisiting popular streamer and content creator Ninja, who exploded in popularity when Fortnite was first gaining notoriety.
However, Ninja didn't get his own skin in Fortnite until January 2020, when his skin was released as the first introduction to the "Icon" series, which features popular creators as wearable skins. Ninja will be returning to Fortnite again, this time as a Blitz Boss.
The new Blitz version of the skin will transform his once-blue and yellow variant into gold and black. This is similar to the skin that Fortnite released earlier this season with the release of the Blitz game mode. Now, the second iteration will be a golden version of his skin for players to obtain.
But that's not the only new addition coming to Fortnite, according to the leaks. A new collaboration with the anime series One Punch Man may be in the works, aligning with Fortnite's ongoing effort to incorporate popular anime titles. This follows their recent addition of Kaiju No. 8, which introduced a variety of skins based on the show's main characters.
Although a set announcement or release time frame for One Punch Man has not been set yet. The new update will simply open up the idea of when a collab will be coming in the future.
New Blitz Royale coming to Fortnite
The new update will also include a new version of Blitz Royale, which is where the new Ninja skin variation comes into play. As posted by Fortnite on X on July 27, new modes will be coming to Fortnite. One of which will include unlimited Kamehamehas, a collaboration made directly with Dragon Ball Z.
"We're also bringing two new modes to Blitz Royale: Six Stack and Pure Chaos. Team up in squads of six for big team battles, or sweat it out in Pure Chaos with more siphon and higher skilled opponents," said Fortnite on X.
Dragon Ball Z has had a long-standing collaboration with Fortnite, and it may soon release another series of skins if the upcoming Blitz Royale revamps the series. While nothing is confirmed yet, there could be more exciting content in store with the new update.
Esports Impact on New Fortnite Update
There will be little change to Fortnite's competitive ecosystem with the new update. Most of it will include small additions and files that will pave the way to new collaborations and further updates.
The next update, scheduled for August 2, will introduce major changes, including gameplay updates and the addition of new Blitz modes. But even then, Blitz doesn't have a competitive offshoot, so there won't be any need to adjust your gameplay or style of play with the new update.