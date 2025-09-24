Esports illustrated

Downtime Schedule for New Fortnite Update Bringing Daft Punk Event and MrSavage Skins

September isn't over yet, and there's still one update set to release in Fortnite: Battle Royale this month. Though the patch is expected to be a small one, there are plenty of exciting events coming to Epic's third-person shooter throughout the next week.

This guide will walk you through the latest cosmetics coming to Fortnite, along with when they'll release in the Item Shop. Read on to find out when downtime begins for Fortnite's September 25th update.

When Does Downtime Begin for the September 25th Update?

Downtime will very likely begin around 4 AM Eastern Time tomorrow morning, as that's when maintenance typically starts for standard Fortnite updates. Additionally, the next update is planned for October 3rd, according to ShiinaBR, so the next two weeks should be huge for battle royale fans.

Here's a quick look at when maintenance might begin in various time zones for the patch on September 25th.

• West Coast US (PDT): September 25th at 1 AM
• East Coast (EDT): September 25th at 4 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 25th at 9 AM
• Central Europe (CET): September 25th at 10 AM
• Japan (JST): September 25th at 5 PM

Esports Impact: Constant Loot Pool Updates Are Creating an Ever-Shifting Meta

Season 4 of Chapter 6 has presented a unique loot pool situation because Epic Games has repeatedly adjusted the available equipment, rate of rarity, and weapon balancing throughout August and September. Oftentimes, Epic hasn't even waited for an update to switch up the loot pool, though Season 4 has consistently had a ranged meta.

Currently, the Megazord mythic is dominating the third-person battlefield, but guns introduced throughout the next few weeks could offer a new competitive meta. The state of ranked play has been constantly shifting in Season 4, and we're expecting it to get even more chaotic as we move closer to Fortnitemares.

New Crossover Cosmetics Incoming in the September 25th Update

There are quite a few cosmetic collabs coming to the Item Shop within the next month. SpushFNBR and ShiinaBR have shared that a MrSavage skin will soon be released for 1,500 V-Bucks, while we've posted the full list of leaked prices below.

• MrSavage Outfit - 1,500 V-Bucks
• Savage Siren Outfit - 1,200 V-Bucks
• Wrap - 500 V-Bucks
• Emotes - 300 V-Bucks Each
• Pickaxes - 500 V-Bucks Each
• Back Blings - 300 V-Bucks Each
• MrSavage Bundle - 2,800 V-Bucks

Daft Punk is About to Release in Fortnite

A Daft Punk collab is planned for September, according to HYPEX, which will include a variety of fun experiences for players to try. Alongside the musical rooms to explore, a new set of cosmetics is also set to release on September 25th.

HYPEX and Loolo_WRLD have released a list of possible prices, which place the Daft Punk skins at 1,500 V-Bucks each. Other musical Fortnite cosmetics will also be available at lower prices. Here's the cost of every leaked item for the Daft Punk crossover.

• Daft Punk Outfit - 1,500 V-Bucks Each
• Wraps - 500 V-Bucks Each
• Get Lucky & Around The World Emotes - 500 V-Bucks Each
• Instruments - 800 V-Bucks Each
• Back Blings - 300 V-Bucks Each
• Daft Punk Bundle - 3,200 V-Bucks

