Downtime for Fortnite V32.11 Update - Juice WRLD & Kicks
Fortnite has been getting packed full of new mechanics and shocking crossovers over the last few weeks. Remix brought players way back to Chapter 2, the time of turbo-boosting boats and a significant water overhaul; it's even complete with its own nostalgic Battle Pass.
Rap artists have been popping up all over the action-packed Island, and it's time for the final star to make his debut. Downtime is about to launch for V32.11 in the battle royale, so equip your favorite skin and get ready to tear up the dance floor because the Juice WRLD concert is on its way to the Fortnite stage.
When is the Downtime for the V32.11 Update?
Thanks to a recent announcement by the @FortniteStatus X account, players are now aware that the downtime will begin at 4AM Eastern Time and likely continue for a couple of hours. There's no way to tell exactly when the servers will go live on Thursday, but it'll probably be between 10AM-12PM Eastern Time.
Epic Games has also taken to X to inform players that matchmaking will cease 30 minutes before downtime for V32.11 starts, so make sure to play before then if you'd like to get your fill of Fortnite. Here's a list of every time zone and when downtime will begin for each region.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
1AM
EDT
4AM
UTC
9AM
CET
10AM
What's Coming in V32.11?
The V32.11 update is set to bring a plethora of fun content to Fortnite. A few weapons may be unvaulted, but the true addition is the celebrity point of interest, jam-packed upcoming concert, and the new cosmetics being added to the V-Buck Store.
New Icon emotes are releasing, possibly for multiple rap artists. As confirmed by leaks from @HYPEX on X, multiple Juice WRLD outfits will be introduced to the third-person shooter in the coming days, including a free and paid version. The legendary Snoop Dogg, famous Eminem, and the recently popular Ice Spice are already in Fortnite, so fans only have one iconic celebrity left to look forward to during the mini-chapter.
Not only will Juice WRLD have multiple cosmetics themed around him, but there will also likely be a new musical location on the Remix map, with a mythic item to boot. If you were looking for a fun way to spend the next few days, then this Juice WRLD-themed update will be right up your alley. It's possible that we'll see the introduction or return of other dazzling celebrity costumes and cosmetics in the Item Shop, too.
Aside from Juice WRLD, Kicks are going to be made wearable soon, and the new item type is planned to be available once the update officially goes live, according to a post by Epic Games. The virtual grenade-chucking and boat-blasting won't stop anytime soon. However, Remix will conclude in December to make way for the long-awaited Chapter 6 and permanent return of Chapter 1 as a Fortnite OG game mode.
Fans on X are already beaming with joy about the upcoming release of the V32.11 update. Many players, like @DavidTheRune, are excited since V32.11 is the final update in Fortnite Remix, signaling that Chapter 6 is on its way in only a few short weeks.