Fortnite: Downtime for Season 3 - v36.00, Superman, Squid Game, & More
As the Star Wars season winds down in Fortnite, a new experience is on the horizon. Season 3 of Chapter 6 flies into Fortnite tomorrow, and rumors have been circulating that Superman is about to make a special appearance.
We'll fill you in on when you can expect the servers to go offline for maintenance, along with everything to expect when the superpowered Season 3 launches tomorrow.
When is Downtime for Chapter 6: Season 3?
The servers go offline at 2 PM Eastern Time today, according to ShiinaBR. This means that you only have a few hours left to collect everything from the Star Wars battle pass. Typically, downtime begins around 4 AM EDT, so it's unclear when Chapter 6: Season 3 might be playable tomorrow.
Live event start times:
• West Coast US (PDT): June 7th at 11 AM
• East Coast (EDT): June 7th at 2 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): June 7th at 7 PM
• Central Europe (CET): June 7th at 8 PM
• Japan (JST): June 8th at 3 AM
ShiinaBR also has a theory that Season 3 will launch immediately after the live Death Star event today, with a recent statement from Epic Games possibly confirming this fact. Epic has a lot in store for players if leakers like HYPEX and Loolo_WRLD are to be believed, so let's dive into what's coming in Season 3.
Based on wording from Fortnite, it is indeed likely we are playing Season 3 before the end of the day.
What's Coming in Chapter 6: Season 3?
ShiinaBR has shared a plethora of details about what fans should expect from Season 3. Most notably, the latest season features a superhero theme, so get ready to unlock Superman and Robin by ranking up the battle pass.
Loolo_WRLD and Blortzen have announced that a Superman mythic item could be included in the Season 3 loot pool, which will be a treat for fans who enjoyed past DC and Marvel collaborations. Epic may sprinkle in a few new mythics throughout Season 3, but we'll just have to wait and see.
New Crossovers are Coming
One of the biggest pieces of news shared by HYPEX is a list of likely crossovers for Season 3. As per the leaker's info, it looks like we'll receive collabs for Squid Game, Robin, Superman, and One Punch Man.
The anime One Punch Man could appear for a limited-time event, while Squid Game skins will probably be available in the Item Shop. Superman plays a major role in Season 3, especially where combat is involved.
How Will Competitive Fortnite Change in Chapter 6: Season 3?
The competitive scene is about to see a major shift in the meta. If Loolo_WRLD and Blortzen are correct, then Superman's mythic will dominate in Battle Royale mode. With heat vision, super strength, and the power to fly across the Island, nothing will stand in Superman's way.
For players who prefer the touch of OG Fortnite, there'll be a variety of regular guns to try. ShiinaBR compiled a list that revealed that a few rifles, shotguns, and pistols are being added in Season 3, so the melee meta may finally take a backseat.