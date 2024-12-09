Fortnite: Downtime for V33.10 - First-Person, Brick Life, & More
Fortnite Chapter 6 has kicked off as one of the most popular seasons in recent history. In addition to the Japanese-themed update to the regular Battle Royale mode, we've also received Fortnite OG and will soon get a first-person mode too.
As another update approaches rapidly, we're bringing you this guide to explain when to expect V33.10 and all of the major additions that the update contains. Here are all the action-packed details about when you can hop into first-person and what balancing changes are coming to the Chapter 6 Island.
When does Downtime Start for V33.10?
The V33.10 update is on its way into Fortnite tomorrow, but the servers will go down for a few hours to make way for the new version. Epic Games confirmed earlier that downtime will start at 4 AM Eastern Time on December 10th, but matchmaking will end hours prior at around 3:30 AM. As such, make sure to play before 3 AM Eastern tonight if you want to get your fill of the battle royale before V33.10 drops.
We've listed the official downtime for each time zone below so that you're properly prepared no matter where you live.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
New Chapter 6 Additions & Balancing
Chapter 6 only released about a week ago, but we've already seen so many extra additions, like Fortnite OG. Even more content is coming in tomorrow's update that'll pull you away from standard Battle Royale, but there's also a bunch of improvements coming to the Chapter 6 Island.
HYPEX has posted on X about some of the balancing updates expected in the December 10th patch. For example, the Void Oni Mask is being nerfed to reduce its maximum teleport distance. However, weapons like the Oni Shotgun and Surgefire SMG are receiving buffs to bring them in-line with more powerful weapons in Chapter 6.
Leaker HYPEX also posted a list of items that he believes will be unvaulted during Chapter 6: Season 1, so any number of weapons could be available for use after the December 10th update. V33.10 could bring the Ranger AR, Quad Launcher, or even Shield Bubble back into the third-person shooter, but we'll have to wait to find out definitively.
Fortnite fans are also looking forward to new Oni Masks, which currently only offer a Void and Fire option. As more bosses release in Chapter 6, we'll likely see mythic Oni Masks drop as rewards for completing a challenging battle.
First-Person Mode
First-person has been a highly-requested feature in Fortnite for years, and although the new perspective won't be releasing for Battle Royale just yet, there is a new game mode in tomorrow's update that'll feature first-person view. Creative players will also be able to use first-person on December 11th.
The addition of a first-person mode may bring tens of thousands of new players into Fortnite, as there are millions of gamers who don't like playing third-person games at all. Ballistic may also be a test to see if it would be worthwhile to create a secondary Battle Royale mode specifically for first-person.
What is Ballistic Mode?
Ballistic is a new game mode that is exclusively played from a first-person perspective. Similar to round-based tactical shooters like Rainbow Six Siege, strategy and stealth seem like they'll be key aspects in Fortnite's newest installment. Each match will consist of rounds, plus it'll split players into two teams of defenders and attackers.
Though Ballistic Mode itself is a huge addition to Fortnite, it's even more notable since it'll be the first mode that shifts the video game titan away from its standard third-person view. We'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out if Ballistic is a hit with the Fortnite fan-base, but considering the popularity of the recently-added Fortnite OG, it looks like even more players will be hopping back into Fortnite on December 10th.
New LEGO Fortnite Content
LEGO Fortnite is also receiving an update tomorrow. The Storm King will be making his presence known all over the blocky world, and you'll have to track down the boss to defeat him for powerful rewards. The LEGO Pass is also being updated with new cosmetics, so you can snag a skin and a few LEGO builds if you're subscribed to Fortnite Crew.
Lots of quality of life additions are also coming to LEGO Fortnite, and you can read our guide on the new update to find out everything being added. In addition to the standard LEGO mode, a new iteration called Brick Life is being introduced on December 12th.
What is Brick Life?
One of the most exciting additions to Fortnite this month, Brick Life is a life sim that takes place in an open-world LEGO city. You'll be able to get a virtual job, design a beautiful house, and unwind with your friends at dozens of fun-filled locales.
Epic Games only released a trailer for Brick Life today, but it seems they've been working on this massive update for months. Fortnite just can't stop receiving new ways to play. Between Brick Life, Fortnite OG, and Ballistic, there's never a lack of modes to try in the third-person shooter.
Winterfest Leaks
The snow-tastic festival of Winterfest is an annual tradition for Fortnite, but Epic Games has been tight-lipped on the event so far. Although we don't believe Winterfest will release with tomorrow's update, it's likely that we will receive information about it from leakers like ShiinaBR.
Winterfest usually offers a bunch of festive cosmetics for free, along with a blanket of snow over the Fortnite map. The Chapter 6 Island is as beautiful as they come, so a sparkling snow storm will surely be an exciting addition for the holiday season.