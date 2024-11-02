Fortnite Eminem Skin and POI release date
Fortnite launched a brand new season today, but players who watched the Fortnite Remix trailer that was released following the Live Event last night will notice that not everything is available in the game just yet. While Snoop Dogg has arrived in Fortnite alongside the launch of Remix, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD are nowhere to be seen. Here's when you can expect to see Eminem arrive in Fortnite Remix.
Fortnite Eminem Skin and POI release date
Epic Games confirmed in the Fortnite Remix Chapter 2 blog post that Eminem will be returning to Fortnite next week on Thursday, November 7. On this day, the new Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded Skin will drop into the Fortnite Item Shop. While not confirmed by Epic, there's a good chance the three Eminem skins that were released last year will also be re-released around this time.
Alongside the skin dropping into the shop, the Spaghetti Grotto POI will also appear in game (if you try to go there right now, the hole is filled up with rocks, so you'll need to wait). This area will feature Eminem as an NPC who – should you defeat him in battle – will join you and give you the new RG Minigun item.