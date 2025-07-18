Epic Games Delays Big Fortnite Cosmetic Update
Superman's cuddly sidekick Krypto stole hearts in DC's latest film. Since Fortnite's Season 3 update heavily featured the movie, many players speculated Krypto would arrive alongside the game's highly anticipated Companions update. However, new leaks have revealed Epic Games may have delayed the Companions patch to Season 4, and fresh information is emerging about the cosmetics. Let's recap everything we know.
Fortnite Reportedly Delays its Companion Cosmetics to 'Next Season'
On July 17 2025, Fortnite leak account @Loolo_WRLD released fresh information about one of Fortnite's upcoming cosmetics. Companions, a 'pets' mechanic rework that was originally speculated for a Summer 2025 Season 3 release, will reportedly arrive in Fortnite Season 4 instead. It appears that Epic Games may have delayed the launch of the update.
@Loolo_WRLD's post has been corroborated by multiple other leakers on X.com, including @Wensoing and @ShiinaBR. These sources have provided multiple credible leaks for Season 3 and other past releases. Their recent updates also reveal several important new facts about Fortnite Companions:
- Players may obtain "special gameplay items [in Battle Royale]" for the Companions.
- Players may "feed, pet, brush and play minigames with" the Companions.
Fortnite Season 3 has a superhero theme, with a particular focus on its collaboration with the 2025 James Gunn film Superman. During the patch, players can use Superman Mythic abilities, interact with heroic caped Sprites and purchase skins from other DC characters like Mister Terrific and The Engineer. Superman's dog, Krypto, played a key role in the movie as his sidekick.
Many gamers speculated that Krypto would be the first in-game Companion. However, while Krypto is present in Season 3 (players can summon him with a Krypto Treat to do AOE damage), this purported delayed release may mean that it isn't the case.
What Are Fortnite Companions?
Fortnite's Companions cosmetic is reportedly a rework of its previous 'Pets' mechanic, featuring numerous updates. Fortnite added Pets seven years ago in late 2018, allowing players to carry around cuddly critters. Pets were obtainable through the Battle Pass and equipped similarly to Back Blings. However, they had special features: other players could interact with them, and they had unique animations.
Pets fell into obscurity soon after as Fortnite shifted focus to other updates, but 2025's Companions update will take them to another level. Companions will follow players around the Fortnite island as they battle for the Victory Royale (they don't need to be carried like a Back Bling). They are reportedly visible to other players in your Party, but not to the entire lobby, so in-game visual clutter can be avoided. Players can also give every Companion a unique name.
Allegedly, players will obtain Companions through the Fortnite Item Shop once they are released. Most previous Fortnite Pets will automatically convert to Companions. They can equip in the Cosmetics locker, and there is a full-body try-on process so users can check how the Companion matches their loadout.
For a more in-depth explanation, check out the related article linked below:
When Will Fortnite Companions Arrive?
If the various Companions release date leaks are correct, Fortnite's Companions patch will likely arrive in Season 4. Since Season 3 ends on Thursday, August 7, this update will probably launch on or around Friday, August 8 2025.
Fortnite Companions: Esports and Gaming Impact
It's unclear currently how Fortnite's Companions will affect the game. While the community previously presumed they wouldn't provide any Competitive advantages, these fresh leaks indicating 'special gameplay items' may confirm they will have a more active role in the title. They also beg the question: will the Companions' care "minigames" provide any incentive (XP, buffs, currency) to players who complete them?
Each new Fortnite cosmetic release typically results in a brief player count spike as users rush to test them out. Players will probably notice faster queue times and more active lobbies in every mode as a direct result, but they may also encounter more lag and server strain.
Companions are also likely to foster pop-culture collaborations with existing media franchises. These partnerships help Fortnite stay on-trend in the constantly evolving gaming world and expand its audience by appealing to niche fandoms.