Epic Removes Ranked Fortnite OG Zero Build Squads
Since Fortnite Chapter 5 launched at the end of 2023, Epic Games has been steadily increasing the amount of unique game modes in Fortnite. Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and Lego Fortnite have all proven fairly popular, with Fortnite Reload, OG, and Ballistic all introducing new ways to play over the last year. That's not to mention the hundreds of player-made custom experiences available in the game.
Naturally, the player base being split over this many game modes can be problematic, and Epic Games has now decided to cut back to target that. Alongside Fortnite update 33.20, Epic has announced that it has removed the ranked version of Fortnite OG Zero Build Squads from the game. The tweet from Epic explains that this has been done to "improve matchmaking health and the overall experience of getting into a Ranked match quickly."
At the end of the day, this isn't a massive deal, as players still have the option to play both unranked Fortnite OG Zero Build Squads or regular Fortnite Zero Build Squads in ranked. Given that Fortnite OG is based on the pre-zero build days, it's not surprising to see that it's one of the less popular ways to play.
However, this does raise some concerns for other game modes. If Epic is willing to split its player base among so many modes, reducing some of the options like this may be the best idea, since nobody wants to wait ages for a game.
