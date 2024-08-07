Esports illustrated

Esports World Cup Fortnite Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch

EWC Week 6 is going to have some crazy Fortnite chaos. Here's how to watch.

Olivia Richman

The Fortnite tournament at the Esports World Cup is... interesting. Fans are a bit surprised at the format of the EWC Fortnite tournament but it will definitely be entertaining to watch how it all unfolds. Here's how to follow the action.

Esports World Cup Fortnite Teams

Every major region had a Qualifier to see which top squads would meet at the international stage at the Esports World Cup. Here are the teams that made it to the $1 million tournament:

Group A

  • DRAGONS eSports
  • Team Falcons
  • XSET
  • ZETA DIVISION

Group B

  • Al Ula
  • Exceed
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • PWR

Group C

  • Fnatic
  • Karmine Corp
  • KS7
  • R8 Esports

Group D

  • BIG
  • Dignitas
  • Heroic
  • w7m esports

Esports World Cup Fortnite Format

Here's where things get weird. Gamers were surprised to see a bracket in a game that's usually a battle royale format. EWC is going to have a 4v4 format, which means it's team versus team instead of all teams duking it out in a battle royale.

This starts with a Group Stage. The 16 teams will be divided into four groups where all matches are a best-of-five. The top two teams from each Group Stage will advance to the Playoffs and the bottom two are eliminated.

In the Playoffs, there's an intense single elimination bracket. Every match is a best-of-seven. The seeding will be based on the Group Stage results.

Esports World Cup arena

Esports World Cup Fortnite Schedule

There will be four days of action and you'll want to catch all the wild team versus team chaos.

Thursday 8/8 - 15:00 UTC +3

Friday 8/9 - 18:00 UTC +3

Saturday 8/10 - 18:00 UTC +3

Sunday 8/11 - 18:00 UTC +3

How to Watch the EWC Fortnite Tournament

If you are looking for an English channel, there are two Twitch channels to tune into this week (here and here). The YouTube channel is here. For more channels and languages, check out the Esports World Cup watch guide.

