Esports World Cup Fortnite Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
The Fortnite tournament at the Esports World Cup is... interesting. Fans are a bit surprised at the format of the EWC Fortnite tournament but it will definitely be entertaining to watch how it all unfolds. Here's how to follow the action.
Esports World Cup Fortnite Teams
Every major region had a Qualifier to see which top squads would meet at the international stage at the Esports World Cup. Here are the teams that made it to the $1 million tournament:
Group A
- DRAGONS eSports
- Team Falcons
- XSET
- ZETA DIVISION
Group B
- Al Ula
- Exceed
- Gaimin Gladiators
- PWR
Group C
- Fnatic
- Karmine Corp
- KS7
- R8 Esports
Group D
- BIG
- Dignitas
- Heroic
- w7m esports
Esports World Cup Fortnite Format
Here's where things get weird. Gamers were surprised to see a bracket in a game that's usually a battle royale format. EWC is going to have a 4v4 format, which means it's team versus team instead of all teams duking it out in a battle royale.
This starts with a Group Stage. The 16 teams will be divided into four groups where all matches are a best-of-five. The top two teams from each Group Stage will advance to the Playoffs and the bottom two are eliminated.
In the Playoffs, there's an intense single elimination bracket. Every match is a best-of-seven. The seeding will be based on the Group Stage results.
Esports World Cup Fortnite Schedule
There will be four days of action and you'll want to catch all the wild team versus team chaos.
Thursday 8/8 - 15:00 UTC +3
Friday 8/9 - 18:00 UTC +3
Saturday 8/10 - 18:00 UTC +3
Sunday 8/11 - 18:00 UTC +3
How to Watch the EWC Fortnite Tournament
If you are looking for an English channel, there are two Twitch channels to tune into this week (here and here). The YouTube channel is here. For more channels and languages, check out the Esports World Cup watch guide.