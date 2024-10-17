Espresso Emote Taken Down Less Than a Day After Launch
Sabrina Carpenter’s Emote and Bundle have been wiped from the Fortnite Item Shop less than 24 hours since it launched.
Fortnite dataminer @ShiinaBR reported on Wednesday that an Emote of Carpenter’s hit single Espresso would be debuting that evening. Espresso wound up being paired with another jam track, Feather. The tracks were priced at 500 V-Bucks individually and offered as a 700 V-Buck bundle that also included a Sonic Surfer Emote and the new Caffeinated Emote.
While a select few fans celebrated the launch, most complained about Fortnite using the sped-up version of Espresso. The song had been treated with what’s known as a nightcore remix, which increases the speed and pitch by around 30%. Meanwhile, the Feather Emote retained the original version of the track.
By Thursday afternoon, however, the Emotes and Bundle had been removed from the Fortnite Item Shop, dataminer Wensoing reported first. Fortnite had also deleted its post on X where it announced the bundle.
Less than an hour after the removal of Carpenter’s Emotes, ShiinaBR reported that it was an “intentional” decision made by Fortnite and that developers told her they would "provide more info on when it will return.”
It seems that they heard the complaints of users and will likely be swapping out the sped-up Espresso for the original version.