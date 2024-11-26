Fortnite: Every Crossover Coming in Chapter 6 - Cyberpunk, Godzilla, & More

RUMOR: FORTNITE X KINGDOM HEARTS 🔥



Apparently, Kingdom Hearts might get collaborations in multiple IPs, one of them being Fortnite!



This rumor is coming from @MbKKssTBhz5, who is seen as a very reliable leaker in the gaming industry!



(Thanks to @Wensoing for the heads up!) pic.twitter.com/VYTGtef159