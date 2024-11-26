Fortnite: Every Crossover Coming in Chapter 6 - Cyberpunk, Godzilla, & More
Fortnite has hosted dozens of crossovers. Disney characters, powerful superheroes, and even rap artists have entered the Island, and the roster is about to grow bigger in Chapter 6. Through a mix of official announcements and leaks, the community has a pretty good idea of what to expect throughout 2025.
Even Cars is racing into the battle royale, so it's time to gear up and get ready to face your favorite iconic characters on the battlefield. The collaboration scene will change forever in Chapter 6, which is why we're showing you everything to come in Fortnite's future.
1. Cyberpunk 2077
The popular leaker @SamLeakss has revealed a Cyberpunk 2077 collab, which could include skins for the revered V or vehicles straight from the futuristic Night City. X leaker @SamLeakss has confirmed that vehicles will be coming in the collaboration. There are a boatload of weapons from Cyberpunk 2077 that could also be implemented, but cosmetics are the most likely bet.
It's not too surprising that CD Projekt Red is working alongside Epic Games, since a Witcher collaboration has already occured. There's a possibility that Epic could introduce new Witcher vanity items to coincide with the Cyberpunk 2077 crossover, but the details are only speculation of this point.
2. Avatar
In yet another X post by @SamLeakss, the leaker provided confirmation of an upcoming collaboration with Avatar. The movie franchise has gained further popularity in the past few years, so it makes sense that Epic Games would want to include the blue characters in their expansive roster.
Movie characters usually become fan-favorite outfits in Fortnite, which is why players are so excited about the possibility of an action-packed Avatar crossover. Outfits may appear in the Item Shop, but Avatar would also be the perfect franchise to implement into a future Battle Pass.
3. Godzilla
Although There aren't any confirmed details for a Godzilla crossover, there are a hundred different ways that Epic Games could go about implementing the world-famous lizard into Fortnite: Battle Royale. The monster could be a boss that you have to fight or simply an outfit in the Item Shop.
Beyond the post by @SamLeakss, much is still unknown about Godzilla's collaboration. At the very least, fans are hoping to see an in-game event. Since there are so many movies about Godzilla, there could be an entire Battle Pass themed around it. Only time will tell us if Godzilla is due for a rampage in Fortnite, but make sure to avoid Tilted Towers if he drops onto the Island.
4. Spider-Verse
In a rumor shared with @ShiinaBR on X, an anonymous source provided credible info about a new Doctor Doom costume. Due to the credibility of the first leak, @ShiinaBR now believes that other information given to her by the same source may be accurate, including a Spider-Verse collab featuring Peter Parker and Noir.
Since Spider-Man has already stolen the spotlight so many times in Fortnite, a crossover probably won't offer anything more than a few new shiny cosmetics. However, there could be more than vanity items included in this collab, especially if Epic Games decided to base another season around Spider-Man, as they did in Chapter 3: Season 1.
5. The Simpsons
According to @SamLeakss on X, a Simpsons crossover is being worked on, but a release date still seems unclear as this post is from August. Regardless of how long we have to wait, a Simpsons x Fortnite event would be perfect since we've already received so many other iconic crossovers with animated TV shows.
Springfield could be introduced as a new POI, while Homer and the crew may be offered in the Item Shop for V-Bucks. There are so many directions that they could take a Simpson's crossover and dozens of fan-favorite characters to introduce, which is why the Fortnite community is willing to wait until the hilarious show is ready to hop off the Battle Bus.
6. Cars
Users @ShiinaBR and @SamLeakss on X both believe that we'll see Cars in Fortnite very soon. Cars is a popular Disney franchise with lots of unique characters, so it's possible that we could see a plethora of talking vehicles in our favorite battle royale. New tracks may even be released for the high-speed Rocket Racing mode.
Since Cars is already in Rocket League, another title run by Epic Games, it's very plausible that this leak will come to fruition. The wacky world of Cars would be perfect for Fortnite, and maybe Epic will even release back blings themed around the iconic Lightning McQueen and Tow Mator.
7. Marvel Rivals
Likely the first collaboration of Chapter 6, Marvel Rivals will be swooping into the third-person shooter on December 6th, according to an official announcement by Epic Games. If you log into Marvel Rivals on the Epic Games Store and participate in ten matches between December 6th and January 6th, then you'll earn the Rivaled Sailor Glider in Fortnite: Battle Royale.
Epic Games also confirmed that another Marvel skin is releasing in the Item Shop on December 9th, so there are multiple superhero cosmetics to enjoy. December 6th is the Marvel Rivals release date, too, so it'll be an exciting day for video game fans everywhere.
8. Kingdom Hearts
Another collaboration leaked on social media is Kingdom Hearts. Way back in May, X users like @ShiinaBR and @Wensoing noticed a leak by @MbKKssTBhz5, and many believe that they have insider knowledge. This crossover would be logical since Kingdom Hearts is full of magical characters and Fortnite's lineup of Disney skins is already huge.
Donald Duck, Goofy, and Sora could all be introduced as outfits, while there would be plenty of accessories that would work perfectly as pickaxes. Kingdom Hearts appeals to Disney fans of all ages, which is why it would be perfect as a collaboration for the beloved third-person shooter.
9. Demon Slayer
The newest collab to be leaked for Fortnite, Demon Slayer will hop into Pleasant Park sometime in the near future, according to a post by @ShiinaBR on X. Since Demon Slayer's fanbase is still growing, it's likely that Epic will create outfits for magical main characters of the hit anime, like Tanjiro Kamado.
If you're ready to fight animated demons, then the Demon Slayer crossover will make for a perfect addition. Even if you're not a huge fan of anime, there's no denying that the cartoonish cosmetics are fun and fit well in the diverse battle royale roster.