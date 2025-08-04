Here's Who Won Every Region of the FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals
- See the winners of the FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals for every region and which squads qualified for the World Cup in September
- How did Clix's squad place and how much will he donate to Team Water?
Major 3 Grand Finals have officially concluded which means the regular season for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) is over and we can turn our attention to the World Cup this September.
With one final shot at World Cup qualification on the line, the best competitors across the world competed for a share of millions of dollars in prize money. In addition to the intense competition, a notable streamer and content creator pledged to donate all of his prize money to the Team Water fund.
Not only did we see some dramatic finishes, but we got to witness life changing moments as trios were able to capitalize on their last chance to qualify for the World Cup.
Let's check in on all of this weekend's action, see who has qualified for the World Cup, and how much prize money was donated to Team Water.
FNCS EU Major 3 Results
With the biggest prize pool of any region, the EU region showcases some of the best global talent in Fortnite esports. The top four squads earned their spot in the World Cup this September and will compete for a shot at a world championship.
The trio of Tjino, PabloWingu, and Fredoxie took home the Major 3 championship in dominant fashion and secured $180,000 prize money.
After an up and down season, this young trio must be elated to cap the regular season with a victory. With 2/3 players under the age of 18 on this squad, it is safe to say they will be a force in the scene for years to come.
The total prize pool for the EU Major 3 Grand Finals was $816,000. Here are the top ten trios from this weekend's action:
Place
Prize Money ($USD)
Players
1st
$180,000
Tjino, PabloWingu, Fredoxie
2nd
$120,000
vic0, Veno, Flickzy
3rd
$81,000
Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW
4th
$60,900
Setty, Japko, panzer
5th
$47,850
Hris, TaySon, Chico
6th
$34,800
FoCuS, Mikson, Upl
7th
$34,800
SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach
8th
$34,800
IDrop, charyy, Kami
9th
$34,800
Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay
10th
$34,800
Cheatiin, Trexer, Mappi
The following squads qualified for the World Cup out of the European Region:
- Setty, Japko, panzer (4th place overall)
- FoCuS, Mikson, Upl (6th place overall)
- IDrop, charyy, Kami (8th place oveall)
- Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay (9th place overall)
FNCS NA Central Major 3 Results
With the second biggest prize pool of any region, many turn to the NA Central division to watch the best collection of North American talent in the FNCS. This region sends the top two placing trios to the World Cup to battle for a world championship title.
Heading into the final map of the tournament, there were three teams vying for first place, separated by less than 100 points.
With a heroic late-game comeback, Ritual, Peterbot, and Cold took the Major 3 victory by just three points after beginning the last map down by 90. The squad took home a whopping $180,000 in prize money for finishing in 1st place.
For dropping out of first place, the trio of Ajerss, Acorn, and Pollo lost a whopping $103,500.
The total prize pool for the NAC Major 3 Grand Finals was $562,500. Let's look at the top ten finishers and who qualified for the World Cup:
Place
Prize Money ($USD)
Players
1st
$180,000
Ritual, Peterbot, Cold
2nd
$76,500
Ajerss, Acorn, Pollo
3rd
$51,500
Rapid, Khanada, Boltz
4th
$35,700
Visxals, Braydz, Aminished
5th
$28,050
Muz, Sphinx, Shadow
6th
$20,400
Avivv, GMoney, Rise
7th
$20,400
Bugha, Threats, Kraez
8th
$20,400
Clix, Higgs, Eozo
9th
$20,400
Fazer, Phzin, K1nG
10th
$20,400
Reet, Cooper, Curly
The following squads qualified for the World Cup out of the NA Central Region:
- Rapid, Khanada, Boltz (3rd place overall)
- Muz, Sphinx, Shadow (5th place overall)
FNCS NA West Major 3 Results
In the much smaller North America West tournament, top competitors competed for their share of the $180,000 prize pool, with only one squad qualifying for the World Cup.
The trio of Bacca, Parz, and PXMP took home the NA West crown along with $45,000 in prize money.
Below are the squads who placed in the top 10 during the NAW Major 3 Grand Finals:
Place
Prize Money ($USD)
Players
1st
$45,000
Bacca, Parz, PXMP
2nd
$27,500
Ark, Sxhool, Salko
3rd
$18,000
VicterV, EpikWhale, Paper
4th
$15,300
Silxzys, Cyrzr, Velo
5th
$11,700
Phoenix, Mero, THORIK
6th
$7,200
Raygun, Jemitty, LgndryBanana
7th
$7,200
Bucke, Okis, Vergo
8th
$7,200
Xenon, Vorx, Freeze
9th
$7,200
Source, Yumi, Convic
10th
$7,200
Hajuu, PureBx, Creep
The following squad qualified for the World Cup out of the NA West Region:
- VicterV, EpikWhale, Paper (3rd place overall)
FNCS Brazil Major 3 Results
In the Brazil tournament, trios competed for one single qualification spot in the World Cup and a share of the $180,000 prize pool.
The trio of WeY, Gabzera, and Scarpa took home the Major 3 victory and a $45,000 prize. Here are the full Brazil region results from the Major 3 Grand Finals:
Place
Prize Money ($USD)
Players
1st
$45,000
WeY, Gabzera, Scarpa
2nd
$27,500
Edson, Seeyun, KING
3rd
$18,000
Lewa, Randu, Romero
4th
$15,300
Stryker, Tisco, Cadu
5th
$11,700
Gonzalo, Hazzense, Tecne
6th
$7,200
Frans, Redlee, Kitoz
7th
$7,200
Persa, Diguera, EdRoadToGlory
8th
$7,200
Xeat, Thiagin, Magni
9th
$7,200
916Gon, Nutifps, Night
10th
$7,200
Fuzettin, Dream, Grx
The following squad qualified for the World Cup out of the Brazil Region:
- WeY, Gabzera, Scarpa (1st place overall)
FNCS Asia Major 3 Results
Trios in the Asia region competed for their share of the $90,000 prize pool and one World Cup qualification spot. Here are the final Major 3 results for the Asia Region:
Place
Prize Money ($USD)
Players
1st
$27,000
Rise, Koyota, yuma
2nd
$13,500
Raito, Razl, Kimkana
3rd
$9,000
Merem, wickesy, Buyuriru
4th
$7,650
Rainy, Taiya, BOBY
5th
$5,850
Goki, Maa-san, PRBK
6th
$3,600
xMipoli, Shelom, Michael
7th
$3,600
LILY, meah, Teddy
8th
$3,600
Qjac, RiaM, Reim
9th
$3,600
Kametin, Stella, mxrxk
10th
$3,600
Bataco, He-stin, Rabbit
The following squad qualified for the World Cup out of the Asia Region:
- Merem, wickesy, Buyuriru (3rd place overall)
FNCS Middle East Major 3 Results
Trios in the Middle East region also competed for a single World Cup qualification spot and their share of the $90,000 prize pool. Here are the final results for the Middle East Region:
Place
Prize Money ($USD)
Players
1st
$27,000
Balor, Adapter, Mansour
2nd
$13,500
Yassen, Fatla, SHRSHF
3rd
$9,000
5aald, FKS, Hero
4th
$7,650
VoltiaX, Rxtr, Escdark
5th
$5,850
TuNa, Dandir, SnozQ
6th
$3,600
Snowy, saad, Rew
7th
$3,600
Hellonsteam, Rapit, P5EK
8th
$3,600
FHD, Kalgamer, SaLva
9th
$3,600
SoMiN, Tiggz, DaNicush
10th
$3,600
itay, Zenox, Sultanfv
The following squad qualified for the World Cup out of the Middle East Region:
- Balor, Adapter, Mansour
FNCS Oceanic Major 3 Results
The Oceanic Region had two World Cup spots up for grabs along with a $90,000 prize pool. Here's who came out on top:
Place
Prize Money ($USD)
Players
1st
$27,000
Resignz, alex, Anon
2nd
$13,500
Tinka, Cazi, Aspect
3rd
$9,000
Verman, Solvey, Skits
4th
$7,650
VortexM, m0untain, Goofy
5th
$5,850
Teroq, ZDog, volx
6th
$3,600
Mase, Phazgod, Crusades
7th
$3,600
Vazen, Gazer, Bulldogz
8th
$3,600
Oatley, danath, Mace
9th
$3,600
Fisher, Pumpkin, Rip
10th
$3,600
Zak, Jai, clayrixx
The following squads qualified for the World Cup out of the Oceanic Region:
- Tinka, Cazi, Aspect
- Verman, Solvey, Skits
How Much Did Clix Donate to Team Water?
Team Water has taken social media by storm the entire weekend, attracting celebrities, contract creators to fund their cause. Following all of the hype on social media, Clix pledged to donate all of his Major 3 earnings to Team Water.
Clix's trio placed 8th and took home $20,400. This means that when split three ways, Clix earned $6800 to donate to Team Water.
A $6800 donation to Team Water means Clix is providing 6800 years of free water to people in need. To see the total Team Water donation progress, check their live updates on their website.