Here's Who Won Every Region of the FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals

  • See the winners of the FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals for every region and which squads qualified for the World Cup in September
  • How did Clix's squad place and how much will he donate to Team Water?

Taven Passey

Who Won The FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals In Each Region
Who Won The FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals In Each Region / Image via Fortnite Competitive

Major 3 Grand Finals have officially concluded which means the regular season for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) is over and we can turn our attention to the World Cup this September.

With one final shot at World Cup qualification on the line, the best competitors across the world competed for a share of millions of dollars in prize money. In addition to the intense competition, a notable streamer and content creator pledged to donate all of his prize money to the Team Water fund.

Not only did we see some dramatic finishes, but we got to witness life changing moments as trios were able to capitalize on their last chance to qualify for the World Cup.

Let's check in on all of this weekend's action, see who has qualified for the World Cup, and how much prize money was donated to Team Water.

  1. FNCS EU Major 3 Results
  2. FNCS NA Central Major 3 Results
  3. FNCS NA West Major 3 Results
  4. FNCS Brazil Major 3 Results
  5. FNCS Asia Major 3 Results
  6. FNCS Middle East Major 3 Results
  7. FNCS Oceanic Major 3 Results
  8. How Much Did Clix Donate to Team Water?
  9. What to Read Next

FNCS EU Major 3 Results

With the biggest prize pool of any region, the EU region showcases some of the best global talent in Fortnite esports. The top four squads earned their spot in the World Cup this September and will compete for a shot at a world championship.

The trio of Tjino, PabloWingu, and Fredoxie took home the Major 3 championship in dominant fashion and secured $180,000 prize money.

After an up and down season, this young trio must be elated to cap the regular season with a victory. With 2/3 players under the age of 18 on this squad, it is safe to say they will be a force in the scene for years to come.

The total prize pool for the EU Major 3 Grand Finals was $816,000. Here are the top ten trios from this weekend's action:

Place

Prize Money ($USD)

Players

1st

$180,000

Tjino, PabloWingu, Fredoxie

2nd

$120,000

vic0, Veno, Flickzy

3rd

$81,000

Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW

4th

$60,900

Setty, Japko, panzer

5th

$47,850

Hris, TaySon, Chico

6th

$34,800

FoCuS, Mikson, Upl

7th

$34,800

SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach

8th

$34,800

IDrop, charyy, Kami

9th

$34,800

Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay

10th

$34,800

Cheatiin, Trexer, Mappi

The following squads qualified for the World Cup out of the European Region:

  • Setty, Japko, panzer (4th place overall)
  • FoCuS, Mikson, Upl (6th place overall)
  • IDrop, charyy, Kami (8th place oveall)
  • Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay (9th place overall)

FNCS NA Central Major 3 Results

With the second biggest prize pool of any region, many turn to the NA Central division to watch the best collection of North American talent in the FNCS. This region sends the top two placing trios to the World Cup to battle for a world championship title.

Heading into the final map of the tournament, there were three teams vying for first place, separated by less than 100 points.

With a heroic late-game comeback, Ritual, Peterbot, and Cold took the Major 3 victory by just three points after beginning the last map down by 90. The squad took home a whopping $180,000 in prize money for finishing in 1st place.

For dropping out of first place, the trio of Ajerss, Acorn, and Pollo lost a whopping $103,500.

The total prize pool for the NAC Major 3 Grand Finals was $562,500. Let's look at the top ten finishers and who qualified for the World Cup:

Place

Prize Money ($USD)

Players

1st

$180,000

Ritual, Peterbot, Cold

2nd

$76,500

Ajerss, Acorn, Pollo

3rd

$51,500

Rapid, Khanada, Boltz

4th

$35,700

Visxals, Braydz, Aminished

5th

$28,050

Muz, Sphinx, Shadow

6th

$20,400

Avivv, GMoney, Rise

7th

$20,400

Bugha, Threats, Kraez

8th

$20,400

Clix, Higgs, Eozo

9th

$20,400

Fazer, Phzin, K1nG

10th

$20,400

Reet, Cooper, Curly

The following squads qualified for the World Cup out of the NA Central Region:

  • Rapid, Khanada, Boltz (3rd place overall)
  • Muz, Sphinx, Shadow (5th place overall)

FNCS NA West Major 3 Results

In the much smaller North America West tournament, top competitors competed for their share of the $180,000 prize pool, with only one squad qualifying for the World Cup.

The trio of Bacca, Parz, and PXMP took home the NA West crown along with $45,000 in prize money.

Below are the squads who placed in the top 10 during the NAW Major 3 Grand Finals:

Place

Prize Money ($USD)

Players

1st

$45,000

Bacca, Parz, PXMP

2nd

$27,500

Ark, Sxhool, Salko

3rd

$18,000

VicterV, EpikWhale, Paper

4th

$15,300

Silxzys, Cyrzr, Velo

5th

$11,700

Phoenix, Mero, THORIK

6th

$7,200

Raygun, Jemitty, LgndryBanana

7th

$7,200

Bucke, Okis, Vergo

8th

$7,200

Xenon, Vorx, Freeze

9th

$7,200

Source, Yumi, Convic

10th

$7,200

Hajuu, PureBx, Creep

The following squad qualified for the World Cup out of the NA West Region:

  • VicterV, EpikWhale, Paper (3rd place overall)

FNCS Brazil Major 3 Results

In the Brazil tournament, trios competed for one single qualification spot in the World Cup and a share of the $180,000 prize pool.

The trio of WeY, Gabzera, and Scarpa took home the Major 3 victory and a $45,000 prize. Here are the full Brazil region results from the Major 3 Grand Finals:

Place

Prize Money ($USD)

Players

1st

$45,000

WeY, Gabzera, Scarpa

2nd

$27,500

Edson, Seeyun, KING

3rd

$18,000

Lewa, Randu, Romero

4th

$15,300

Stryker, Tisco, Cadu

5th

$11,700

Gonzalo, Hazzense, Tecne

6th

$7,200

Frans, Redlee, Kitoz

7th

$7,200

Persa, Diguera, EdRoadToGlory

8th

$7,200

Xeat, Thiagin, Magni

9th

$7,200

916Gon, Nutifps, Night

10th

$7,200

Fuzettin, Dream, Grx

The following squad qualified for the World Cup out of the Brazil Region:

  • WeY, Gabzera, Scarpa (1st place overall)

FNCS Asia Major 3 Results

Trios in the Asia region competed for their share of the $90,000 prize pool and one World Cup qualification spot. Here are the final Major 3 results for the Asia Region:

Place

Prize Money ($USD)

Players

1st

$27,000

Rise, Koyota, yuma

2nd

$13,500

Raito, Razl, Kimkana

3rd

$9,000

Merem, wickesy, Buyuriru

4th

$7,650

Rainy, Taiya, BOBY

5th

$5,850

Goki, Maa-san, PRBK

6th

$3,600

xMipoli, Shelom, Michael

7th

$3,600

LILY, meah, Teddy

8th

$3,600

Qjac, RiaM, Reim

9th

$3,600

Kametin, Stella, mxrxk

10th

$3,600

Bataco, He-stin, Rabbit

The following squad qualified for the World Cup out of the Asia Region:

  • Merem, wickesy, Buyuriru (3rd place overall)

FNCS Middle East Major 3 Results

Trios in the Middle East region also competed for a single World Cup qualification spot and their share of the $90,000 prize pool. Here are the final results for the Middle East Region:

Place

Prize Money ($USD)

Players

1st

$27,000

Balor, Adapter, Mansour

2nd

$13,500

Yassen, Fatla, SHRSHF

3rd

$9,000

5aald, FKS, Hero

4th

$7,650

VoltiaX, Rxtr, Escdark

5th

$5,850

TuNa, Dandir, SnozQ

6th

$3,600

Snowy, saad, Rew

7th

$3,600

Hellonsteam, Rapit, P5EK

8th

$3,600

FHD, Kalgamer, SaLva

9th

$3,600

SoMiN, Tiggz, DaNicush

10th

$3,600

itay, Zenox, Sultanfv

The following squad qualified for the World Cup out of the Middle East Region:

  • Balor, Adapter, Mansour

FNCS Oceanic Major 3 Results

The Oceanic Region had two World Cup spots up for grabs along with a $90,000 prize pool. Here's who came out on top:

Place

Prize Money ($USD)

Players

1st

$27,000

Resignz, alex, Anon

2nd

$13,500

Tinka, Cazi, Aspect

3rd

$9,000

Verman, Solvey, Skits

4th

$7,650

VortexM, m0untain, Goofy

5th

$5,850

Teroq, ZDog, volx

6th

$3,600

Mase, Phazgod, Crusades

7th

$3,600

Vazen, Gazer, Bulldogz

8th

$3,600

Oatley, danath, Mace

9th

$3,600

Fisher, Pumpkin, Rip

10th

$3,600

Zak, Jai, clayrixx

The following squads qualified for the World Cup out of the Oceanic Region:

  • Tinka, Cazi, Aspect
  • Verman, Solvey, Skits

How Much Did Clix Donate to Team Water?

Team Water has taken social media by storm the entire weekend, attracting celebrities, contract creators to fund their cause. Following all of the hype on social media, Clix pledged to donate all of his Major 3 earnings to Team Water.

Clix's trio placed 8th and took home $20,400. This means that when split three ways, Clix earned $6800 to donate to Team Water.

A $6800 donation to Team Water means Clix is providing 6800 years of free water to people in need. To see the total Team Water donation progress, check their live updates on their website.

What to Read Next

Taven Passey
TAVEN PASSEY

Taven is a recent graduate from the University of Oregon's Sports Business program. During his time post-grad, he has developed his own website where he has covered the Call of Duty League as well as college football. He competed semi-professionally in the CDL Challengers Circuit for three years as well as for The University of Oregon's CCL team, which made playoffs and placed T48 each of Taven's three years. Taven still enjoys playing Call of Duty in his spare time, as well as World of Warcraft and any game he is obsessing over at the time.

