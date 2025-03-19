NEW Exotic Guns Dropping Soon in Fortnite - Goodbye, Melee Meta!
- The next Fortnite Chapter 6 update drops on March 25
- Dataminers have discovered 6 new exocit weapons that will be added to the loot pool
Season 2 of Chapter 6 has been off to a great start, but it's about to get even more hype. We're entering the middle stages of the season, meaning that Epic Games will soon start showering fans with new weapons and meta-warping map updates.
Hypex and other Fortnite dataminers have been taking to X to post info about what may be on the horizon, and it looks like some exotic guns are on the cusp of entering the loot pool. Here's what you should know about Fortnite's March 25th update.
New Exotics Are on the Way!
According to intel from Hypex on X, six exotics are dropping into Battle Royale mode on March 25th. Tuesday's update will probably bring new changes to the Island, too, which could affect the best drop spots. The Slap Chug Jug is among the new exotics so that another healing item might be coming soon.
RELATED: Clix Finally Gets Fortnite ICON Skin - Release Date, Clix Cup Rewards, & More
The Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol will be especially fun to use, while the Lawless Rift Launcher can spawn rifts from thin air. The meta has been stagnant lately as melee weapons have dominated the competitive scene, so more guns will help shake things up in competitive Fortnite.
How to Get Exotic Weapons
The new guns haven't been released yet, so it's unclear where they'll be located. Most weapons simply drop from chests, so we're expecting that rare chests may occasionally contain one of the upcoming exotic guns.
RELATED: How to Unlock the FREE Dupli-Kate Fortnite Skin
Every Gun Coming Soon
Below, we've listed every gun coming to Fortnite soon, along with each of their special effects. Get ready to wield a monumental power, because these weapons don't hold anything back!
Name
Effect
Lawless Rift Launcher
Rift appears wherever the projectile hits.
Lawless Final Mark Rifle
Targets are marked when hit and take extra damage from this gun.
Lawless Explosive Mammoth Pistol
Can fire explosive ammo.
Lawless Twinfire Shotgun
Sprint or slide to reload.
Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR
Fire rate and movement speed are both increased while shooting this gun.
Slap Chug Jug
To be determined.
How Will New Weapons Disrupt the Meta?
Any new weapon introduced into the general loot pool affects how players compete. Say goodbye to the melee meta, since many players will opt for a Lawless Final Mark Rifle to take foes out from afar.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani In Fortnite: Skin Bundle Pricing, All Cosmetics
The crossbow just hopped back into Fortnite's arsenal, as ShiinaBR recently shared on X. You'll have many more ranged weapons to pick from now, which is surprising after the Typhoon Blade and Kneecapper have entrapped the competitive meta for months.
Overall, expect to encounter opponents wielding the exotic Holo Twister and Twinfire Shotgun, as both are incredibly strong.
RELATED: Fortnite March 11 Update - Invincible, LEGO Pass, Shohei Ohtani
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.