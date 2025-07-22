Fantastic Four Skin Bundles Revealed for Fortnite Season 3: Release Date, All Items
The Fantastic Four is a series that dates back to 1961, with its first iteration of comics. Since then, multiple movies have been released that follow a similar story, with different actors. This time, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach make up the group in Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases July 24, 2025.
With the anticipation of its release, Fortnite has made another adaptation of superhero skins for this occasion. These four skins will be released simultaneously and will also resemble their counterparts from the movie.
This isn't the first time Fortnite has opted to use the actors' appearances instead of their generic comic book counterparts. For example, skins like those of Spider-Man and the Dune series were both modeled after their actors.
Most recently, the Superman skin made available in the battle pass resembles actor David Corenswet, who plays the beloved hero in the 2025 rendition of the movie.
Here is everything we know about the Fantastic Four skins coming to Fortnite
Fantastic Four Fortnite Skins Release Date and More
There will be four skins included in the bundle, obviously. With Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's rocky version of The Thing. At this time, which skins will be bundled together and which will be sold separately isn't available.
In the past, all of the skins have been made available through some sort of bundle, but whether or not fans will be able to pick and chose which skin they want to rock is up in the air.
It's possible that these skins can only be purchased as a four-pack, or that some of the Back Bling, Emotes, and Pickaxes will only be included in the bundle, while the individual skins themselves can be purchased separately.
Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on Thursday, July 24, in theatres globally, but won't hit the Fortnite Item Shop until the following day on Friday, July 25. This date comes from well-known Fortnite leaker Hypex, who revealed the release date on X.
Fans of both Fortnite and the Marvel franchise took to the replies on X to share their excitement for the upcoming skins. Multiple users commented on how good the rendered images looked, with some saying they were almost one-to-one matches with how the actors and characters look in the movie.
"They don't look good.... They look AMAZING," said one X user.
"Looking clean. They cooked with no cel shading, actors' faces, and the MCU suits! W, Fortnite," agreed another.
And Fortnite isn't the only platform going with the Fantastic Four theme for their skins. Marvel Rivals is also releasing skins on the same day, although those look more like their comic counterparts, unlike Fortnite, which made them look like the actors playing in the movie.
Esports Impact on the Fantastic Four Fortnite Skins
As with most blockbuster movies that get turned into Fortnite skins, it can be expected that many players will be hopping into games with these new skins. Especially Susan Storm, who seems to be a highlight for many of the fanbase.
Not to mention that because there are four new skins, it is likely that players may run into a four-stack of the aforementioned superheroes when playing. Additionally, because The Thing skin is larger than the others, and since The Human Torch skin is covered in fire, these two may be less-used competitively. This is due to their ability to stand out more, even if the skins themselves don't have a different hitbox than any other skin or character currently in the game.
Additionally, there will be two rewards available for those who compete in the Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup, which is expected to start on July 23. These include a spray and an emote of The Thing and The Human Torch.
- Spray: survive 60 minutes in the Cup
- Emoji: survive 120 minutes in the Cup