Fortnite Death Star Live Event Start Time, How to Play, Season 3 Preview
- See the conclusion of Fortnite: Galactic Battle in the latest live event: ‘Death Star Sabotage’
- Find the event start time for your time zone and see how you can play the event with your friends
- What changes will we see next season in Fortnite after the conclusion of Galactic Battle?
The finale of Fortnite’s Star Wars season is rapidly approaching. The Galactic Battle season has allowed players to be fully immersed in a Star Wars universe equipped with unique weapons, vehicles, POIs, NPCs and more. For the finale of this action-packed season, players will get one final chance to battle the Emperor's Death Star that has been looming over the island the entire season in the Death Star Sabotage event. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about this event and how you can get involved in-game and on Twitch.
- What Time Does the Death Star Sabotage Live Event Start?
- What to Expect in the Star Wars Live Event
- Can You Play the Star Wars Live Event With Friends?
- Can the Death Star Sabotage Live Event be Played on Fortnite Mobile?
- How to Earn Twitch Drops During the Fortnite Live Event
- Esports Impact
What Time Does the Death Star Sabotage Live Event Start?
Below is the specific start time for the Death Star Sabotage Live Event by region:
- West Coast US (PT): June 7 at 11:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): June 7 at 2:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 7 at 7:00 PM
- Central Europe (CET): June 7 at 8:00 PM
- Japan (JST): June 8 at 3:00 AM
Don’t be late to the start of the event! You are able to queue for the live event two hours early starting at 12:00 PM ET. The “Death Star Sabotage” tile will be on the top row of Discover during this time. When queueing up for the event, you can hop into an X-wing or TIE fighter while you prepare for the event to begin.
What to Expect in the Star Wars Live Event
There hasn’t been many concrete details announced disclosing what players can expect during the Death Star Sabotage live event. We expect this event to take players through a guided experience that will last roughly 15-25 minutes. The gameplay will not be the focus for this event however, we expect it to play out like an interactive movie where the focus is on the experience and visuals. This means that whether you are on an optimized gaming setup or playing with shaky wifi on your phone, every player will have a complete and immersive experience.
Destroying the Death Star is an incredibly iconic battle in both Episode 4 and 6 of the original trilogy. We expect the Death Star Sabotage live event to have a similar story where players will be flying together and participating in the Death Star’s destruction. It is unclear at this point what role the Emperor will be playing in this live event.
A full event trailer will be dropping on Friday at Summer Game Fest where we will get a more in-depth look at what this event will include. From the teaser trailer that was released on Wednesday, it appears that the event could be a mix of aerial and ground combat scenarios as players advance through the Emperor's Death Star.
Can You Play the Star Wars Live Event With Friends?
Yes, the Death Star Sabotage Live Event can be played in party sizes of 1-4 players. Hop in an X-wing with your friends and battle the Death Star together! Make sure to party up before hopping into the Death Star Destruction queue.
Can the Death Star Sabotage Live Event be Played on Fortnite Mobile?
Yes, the Death Star Sabotage live event can be played on Fortnite Mobile. The game is currently available on Android devices worldwide, on iPhone and iPad in the United States through the App Store, and on iPhone and iPad through the mobile Epic Games Store in the European Union.
Additionally if you have access to these select services, the Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna services allow you to play Fortnite via cloud streaming on a computer or mobile device. Whether you are at your gaming setup or on the go, everybody has options to participate in this event.
How to Earn Twitch Drops During the Fortnite Live Event
Fortnite is allowing participating streamers to enable an extension that allows viewers to interact with the Death Star Sabotage live event and earn exclusive rewards. When watching participating creators, different Fortnite: Galactic Battle items will appear on the screen that you need to click on. If you click on the item before it disappears, it is added to your Collection tab that is part of the extension. Once you complete the entire collection on Twitch, you will be rewarded with five sprays in-game.
Make sure your Twitch and Epic accounts are linked in order to receive these rewards. For a full walkthrough on how to link your Twitch and Epic accounts, see Fortnite’s full guide here.
Every item that is collected by the Twitch community during the event will build towards the global community goal. Once this goal has been reached, every person who has collected at least one item during the event will be rewarded with the Galactic Battle Loading Screen in-game.
Esports Impact
The conclusion of the Death Star Sabotage live event marks the beginning of downtime for the upcoming season. While nothing has been officially announced for the summer season, we can expect the entire game to change and for traditional weapons/vehicles to make a return. The Galactic Battle season turned competitive upside down with the vaulting of every traditional bullet weapon.
We expect downtime to extend throughout the rest of the day on June 7 as the game is being moved to the upcoming season. Stay tuned as we await details on the next season and how it will impact FNCS gameplay.