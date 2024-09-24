Esports illustrated

Felina Quest Bugged — Fortnite Investigating

Trent Murray

Epic Games has confirmed that it received reports from Fortnite players that they are unable to access the Felina ranked quest properly. Some players have also reported that the quest is not progressing as intended.

These quests unlock the ability for players to earn the Felina Outfit and Felina's Claw Pickaxe.

The developers are actively investigating the issue, but little is known at this time.

The Felina skin was added to Fortnite today as part of its 7th birthday celebration event. For more details on how to earn the skin once the bugs have been fixed, check out our guide.

Trent has covered esports since the birth of the LCS. He also led content strategy and served as Senior Writer for The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal, and worked on the development team for Rushdown Revolt.

