Felina Quest Bugged — Fortnite Investigating
Epic Games has confirmed that it received reports from Fortnite players that they are unable to access the Felina ranked quest properly. Some players have also reported that the quest is not progressing as intended.
These quests unlock the ability for players to earn the Felina Outfit and Felina's Claw Pickaxe.
The developers are actively investigating the issue, but little is known at this time.
The Felina skin was added to Fortnite today as part of its 7th birthday celebration event. For more details on how to earn the skin once the bugs have been fixed, check out our guide.
