What Time Does Fortnite Festival Season 10 Launch? Full Update Details
Fortnite is one of the most popular third-person shooters ever, and the August 26th update will add even more enticing content to help bring players back into the action. An update is coming to Fortnite Festival, along with an all-new Music Pass.
We'll walk you through the rewards to look forward to in Fortnite's next patch and when downtime begins for tomorrow's update. Grab your guitar, as Fortnite's latest icons will be quite the addition!
Downtime for the August 26th Update in Fortnite
If there's downtime, then we expect it to begin around 4 AM Eastern Time on August 26th, as ShiinaBR revealed, though the update may also go live at 4 AM without any maintenance. The August 26th update will bring major additions to Festival and minor changes to Fortnite's other official game modes. The compilation below lays out when we predict downtime to begin in different regions around the globe.
• West Coast US (PDT): August 26th at 1 AM
• East Coast (EDT): August 26th at 4 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 26th at 9 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 26th at 10 AM
• Japan (JST): August 26th at 5 PM
Esports Impact: The Meta May Evolve in the Latest Update
According to ShiinaBR, an exotic Shockwave Launcher is set to be added to the loot pool on August 26th. An upgraded Shockwave Launcher would certainly aid in traversal around the Chapter 6 Island, and it may have an effect on the meta. Making the map easier to traverse will allow for more player-versus-player interactions earlier in the match, too.
Additionally, the One Punch Man crossover is confirmed and will likely launch in the coming weeks, so the August 26th update might set the stage for a new anime mythic. One Punch Man's signature ability could create a one-shot meta in Fortnite, so be on the lookout for any new weapons on the battlefield.
ShiinaBR has also revealed that an Air Strike Gun will be added to Battle Royale in the next update, indicating that there could be a shift towards explosive damage. Explosions are particularly bad for builders, so we may see fewer build battles in general.
What's Coming in the August 26th Update
There are many additions planned for the update on August 26th, including a fresh Music Pass and new collabs.
Fortnite Festival: Season 10
The tenth season of Fortnite Festival is on its way into the battle royale, and it's going to be a big one. The virtual band Gorillaz will be the central figure of the musical crossover, with skins for band members being available in both the Item Shop and the Music Pass, as per reports by ShiinaBR.
Loolo_WRLD, SpushFNBR, and ShiinaBR have revealed the possible prices for some of the Gorillaz items. According to the leaker, Noodle and 2D will both have outfits in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks each, with other Gorillaz cosmetics sold separately. The stage may be changing in Fortnite Festival, but Season 10 will surely be filled with the musical fun we've come to love from the secondary game mode.
New Music Pass Collab
Every season of Festival comes equipped with its own Music Pass, which is a battle pass that exclusively includes music-themed items. You'll get to earn instruments, pickaxes, and new outfits in the latest pass, and you can collect XP towards it by playing any game mode.
Players who subscribe to Fortnite Crew, an $11.99 per month subscription, will have full access to the Music Pass upon its release on August 26th. Usually, the standalone Music Pass is sold at 1,400 V-Bucks.
Gorillaz is the focus of the Season 10 Music Pass, with ShiinaBR even posting that Murdoc and Russel could be available to earn. If you like virtual bands, then the Gorillaz might be the collab for you!
One Punch Man
A One Punch Man collab has been revealed by Fortnite, with leakers like ShiinaBR, SamLeakss, and SnowTaco117 speculating that it could be released on August 27th. Skins and other cosmetics are expected, though new weaponry isn't off the table. Hopefully, we'll get to see Saitama in all his extraordinary power.
Super Styles Unlock in the Season 4 Battle Pass
For those who like collecting items, Fortnite is about to release a new set of battle pass rewards on August 26th. Fans can collect colorful variations of their favorite skins from Chapter 6: Season 4, allowing players to complete the bonus rewards section in its entirety.
New Leaks
ShiinaBR has been posting to X about the potential for new leaks on August 26th. The prominent Fortnite leaker shared that we could see leaks for companions, Blitz Royale, and even Fortnitemares. Fortnitemares is the most notable of the bunch because it'll likely introduce many new weapons to shake up ranked, as the Halloween festival tends to go all out for the spooky season.
Additions to Battle Royale's Loot Pool
Mid-season updates often introduce equipment into BR's loot pool, transforming the competitive meta on a weekly basis. ShiinaBR has revealed that a new Shockwave Launcher may be coming, but we might also receive a few more unvaulted items that haven't yet been leaked.
Between the possibility of Halo guns and weapons from the Power Rangers franchise, there's no telling which direction Fortnite will go next in Chapter 6: Season 4.