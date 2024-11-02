Fortnite Festival Season 6 featuring Snoop Dogg revealed
Epic Games has revealed the Fortnite Festival Season 6 music pass, and unsurprisingly, thanks to his involvement in the Fortnite Remix trailer and live event (and given the massive leak earlier this year), it focuses on Snoop Dogg. Launching alongside Fortnite Remix, the new Music Pass follows the format set by previous seasons.
The headline act of the season is the Snoop Dogg Skin. While the version shown in the trailer (featuring his current appearance) will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop, the Snoop Dogg Music Pass will feature the LBC '93 Dogg Skin, which is based on his appearance when he first debuted back in 1993. Although unlike the Item Shop skin, the 1993 Snoop Dogg skin features Cel Shading.
Epic Games published a post on the Fortnite News site giving players the rundown of what they can expect from Fortnite Festival Season 6. Including a look at the entire pass.
If that wasn't already exciting enough, Epic Games has confirmed that the new pass will cost 1,400 V-Bucks, which is a discount from the usual price of 1,800 V-Bucks. While it hasn't been confirmed, hopefully this is a permanent price drop for Festival Passes going forward.
This also marks the first Fortnite Festival season to include the new battle pass changes. You no longer have to earn Festival Points to progress in the pass; instead XP earned in any mode will go towards every pass in-game across the core Battle Pass, Lego Pass, and Festival Pass.
Fortnite Festival Season 6 pass Jam Tracks
Epic Games also revealed which new Jam Tracks would be available in the Fortnite Festival Season 6 pass, which are as follows:
Free tracks
- Spies (Marshmello Remix) – Epic Games
- Magenta Benz – Epic Games
- Larry's Place – Epic Games
- Turn Up – Epic Games
Premium track
- Crank That (Soulja Boy) – Souja Boy Tell 'Em
- Bounce Back – Big Sean
- Robbery – Juice WRLD
- Young, Wild & Free – Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Bruno Mars
Fortnite Festival Season 6 comes to a close on January 15, 2025, and for the first time ever, the next Fortnite Festival act will be a complete surprise unlike the previous ones that leaked in the Fortnite Roadmap in the beginning of 2024.