Fortnite Festival: Season 7 Music Pass - All Items, Hatsune Miku
The Battle Pass is one of Fortnite's most impressive inventions. A reward system where you earn items as you level up is the perfect way to implement a paid option for fans of the free-to-play battle royale. Epic Games has continued to innovate upon the original, so now there are four passes active at any given time.
RELATED: King Kong Confirmed for Fortnite - Skin, Boss, & More
The Music Pass is one of the most popular reward options in Fortnite today, and fans are in for a treat with its newest star - Hatsune Miku. We're going to walk you through every item you can earn in the newest Music Pass, as well as how long you'll have to unlock the musical cosmetics.
When Does the Music Pass Release & End?
An updated Music Pass was released for Season 7 of Festival on January 14th, and it'll be available to complete until April 8th at 3:30 AM Eastern Time. With over two months to collect all the dazzling cosmetics, it won't be too difficult to get everything in the Hatsune Miku reward pass.
RELATED: Chainsaws May Return to Fortnite Next Season - What We Know
We don't yet have any confirmation of what the next Music Pass might contain. It'll probably feature another real-world celebrity, like we received last season with Snoop Dogg. It's currently unclear if Hatsune Miku will perform a live concert during Chapter 6, but past seasons indicate that it's a real possibility since she's only just entered Fortnite today.
Is the Music Pass Free?
The Music Pass isn't completely free, though it does include a few items you can earn at no cost. Hatsune Miku has a skin in the pass that you can only unlock if you purchase the premium version, but at least Epic Games included a few free items for those who aren't interested in Festival.
RELATED: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Release Date Revealed — What We Know
If you want the paid version, then you'll have to pay 1,400 V-Bucks, but buying it now is a better deal than purchasing individual cosmetics from a later Item Shop. Fortnite Crew subscribers will find the Music Pass unlocked by default upon logging in today, and Hatsune Miku's presence adds a lot to be excited about if you have the subscription.
How to Level Up the Music Pass
As per usual with Battle Passes, the Season 7 Music Pass requires XP to rank up. You can earn experience by playing Battle Royale, Festival, Creative, or any other game mode in Fortnite. Chapter 6 introduced shared pass progress, so all XP earned outside of Festival should carry over to your progress toward the Music Pass.
RELATED: Fortnite: New Maps May Come to Reload Soon - Jungle, Chapter 2, & More
The best way to earn XP in Fortnite is by completing challenges, which can be found via the "Quests" tab on the main menu. Creative mode also offers lots of opportunities to gain some shiny experience points. The Music Pass is much quicker to finish compared to the regular Battle Pass since it only offers a few dozen items to collect.
How Many Items are in the Season 7 Music Pass?
Epic Games has packed the Music Pass to its maximum capacity at 30 items. The Neko Hatsune Miku outfit is the most notable reward, and it unlocks immediately after you purchase the newest pass. She also has a secondary variant, plus there are lots of jam tracks and instruments to earn if you like collecting cosmetics.
RELATED: Smart Building Feature Leaked for Fortnite — Fans are Conflicted
New auras are also available in the Music Pass so that you can define your personality on the Fortnite stage. There's a lot to be excited about in the Season 7 Music Pass, so here's every item you can get if you earn enough XP to complete the pass in its entirety.
Name
Item Type
Neko Hatsune Miku
Outfit
Miku Speaker
Emote
FREE - Cherry Cordial
Jam Track
Sparklescent
Aura
Miku On Stage
Loading Screen
Front Page Pose
Emote
Work Work
Jam Track
FREE - Shamisen Electric Bass
Bass
Syntheslicer
Emote
FREE - Dexting
Jam Track
It's Miku!
Emote
Nemia's Night Lights
Loading Screen
FREE - Paper Lantern
Aura
Short Skirt/Long Jacket
Jam Track
Neko Miku Keytar
Keytar
Leek-To-Go
Back Bling
FREE - First Person
Jam Track
Miku Brite Keytar
Keytar
Hypno-Doughberman
Emote
FREE - The Break
Emote
Love Don't Cost A Thing
Jam Track
Neko Miku Guitar
Guitar
Six-String Sniper
Emote
FREE - Not Without A Fight
Jam Track
Dough On The Go
Emote
Dark Wings
Aura
Magical Cure! Love Shot!
Jam Track
FREE - Shatter Sonic
Guitar
Digital Dream
Emote
Neko Hatsune Miku
Outfit
Other Improvements Added to Festival in Season 7
Though the new Music Pass and Hatsune Miku collaboration are the biggest additions to Fortnite Festival today, there are a few other improvements that Epic Games pushed out in the V33.20 update. Here's everything you need to know if you're a Festival fan.
Instruments Now Double as Cosmetics
Instruments like guitars and microphones are now available for free as back blings and pickaxes. For those who don't play Festival, the implementation of instruments as fun-filled cosmetics adds significant value to the Music Pass. Some instruments may not convert due to shape or size, but the recent Snoop Dogg Guitar from Winterfest is now available as a pickaxe in lockers of those who own it.
Local Multiplayer for Fortnite Festival
If you've been itching to play with your family and friends in Fortnite Festival, then Epic Games has some good news. They've finally released an option for PlayStation and Xbox players who want to enjoy the jam-packed Festival mode with those nearby. However, playing with a friend locally will still require multiple Epic Games accounts.
New Musical Game Modes
You can now enjoy experiences that allow you to test your unique talent with specific parts of fan-favorite tunes. For example, "Drums Only" will only feature the drum section of a chosen song. The new modes are available for Drums, Bass, Vocals, and Lead. It's always nice when Epic Games expands upon its secondary game modes, and Festival has gotten quite the content update in V33.20.
NEXT: A Splinter Cell Crossover May Come to Fortnite Soon - Release & Cosmetics