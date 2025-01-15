Esports illustrated

Fortnite Festival: Season 7 Music Pass - All Items, Hatsune Miku

Michael Caruso

Sega | ShiinaBR

The Battle Pass is one of Fortnite's most impressive inventions. A reward system where you earn items as you level up is the perfect way to implement a paid option for fans of the free-to-play battle royale. Epic Games has continued to innovate upon the original, so now there are four passes active at any given time.

RELATED: King Kong Confirmed for Fortnite - Skin, Boss, & More

The Music Pass is one of the most popular reward options in Fortnite today, and fans are in for a treat with its newest star - Hatsune Miku. We're going to walk you through every item you can earn in the newest Music Pass, as well as how long you'll have to unlock the musical cosmetics.

When Does the Music Pass Release & End?

Fortnite Festival Season 6 key art showing Snoop Dogg
Epic Games

An updated Music Pass was released for Season 7 of Festival on January 14th, and it'll be available to complete until April 8th at 3:30 AM Eastern Time. With over two months to collect all the dazzling cosmetics, it won't be too difficult to get everything in the Hatsune Miku reward pass.

RELATED: Chainsaws May Return to Fortnite Next Season - What We Know

We don't yet have any confirmation of what the next Music Pass might contain. It'll probably feature another real-world celebrity, like we received last season with Snoop Dogg. It's currently unclear if Hatsune Miku will perform a live concert during Chapter 6, but past seasons indicate that it's a real possibility since she's only just entered Fortnite today.

Is the Music Pass Free?

Hatsune Miku Holding a Microphone
Steam

The Music Pass isn't completely free, though it does include a few items you can earn at no cost. Hatsune Miku has a skin in the pass that you can only unlock if you purchase the premium version, but at least Epic Games included a few free items for those who aren't interested in Festival.

RELATED: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Release Date Revealed — What We Know

If you want the paid version, then you'll have to pay 1,400 V-Bucks, but buying it now is a better deal than purchasing individual cosmetics from a later Item Shop. Fortnite Crew subscribers will find the Music Pass unlocked by default upon logging in today, and Hatsune Miku's presence adds a lot to be excited about if you have the subscription.

How to Level Up the Music Pass

Fortnite Characters Holding Guns
Fortnite

As per usual with Battle Passes, the Season 7 Music Pass requires XP to rank up. You can earn experience by playing Battle Royale, Festival, Creative, or any other game mode in Fortnite. Chapter 6 introduced shared pass progress, so all XP earned outside of Festival should carry over to your progress toward the Music Pass.

RELATED: Fortnite: New Maps May Come to Reload Soon - Jungle, Chapter 2, & More

The best way to earn XP in Fortnite is by completing challenges, which can be found via the "Quests" tab on the main menu. Creative mode also offers lots of opportunities to gain some shiny experience points. The Music Pass is much quicker to finish compared to the regular Battle Pass since it only offers a few dozen items to collect.

How Many Items are in the Season 7 Music Pass?

Hatsune Miku Holding a Microphone
Steam

Epic Games has packed the Music Pass to its maximum capacity at 30 items. The Neko Hatsune Miku outfit is the most notable reward, and it unlocks immediately after you purchase the newest pass. She also has a secondary variant, plus there are lots of jam tracks and instruments to earn if you like collecting cosmetics.

RELATED: Smart Building Feature Leaked for Fortnite — Fans are Conflicted

New auras are also available in the Music Pass so that you can define your personality on the Fortnite stage. There's a lot to be excited about in the Season 7 Music Pass, so here's every item you can get if you earn enough XP to complete the pass in its entirety.

Name

Item Type

Neko Hatsune Miku

Outfit

Miku Speaker

Emote

FREE - Cherry Cordial

Jam Track

Sparklescent

Aura

Miku On Stage

Loading Screen

Front Page Pose

Emote

Work Work

Jam Track

FREE - Shamisen Electric Bass

Bass

Syntheslicer

Emote

FREE - Dexting

Jam Track

It's Miku!

Emote

Nemia's Night Lights

Loading Screen

FREE - Paper Lantern

Aura

Short Skirt/Long Jacket

Jam Track

Neko Miku Keytar

Keytar

Leek-To-Go

Back Bling

FREE - First Person

Jam Track

Miku Brite Keytar

Keytar

Hypno-Doughberman

Emote

FREE - The Break

Emote

Love Don't Cost A Thing

Jam Track

Neko Miku Guitar

Guitar

Six-String Sniper

Emote

FREE - Not Without A Fight

Jam Track

Dough On The Go

Emote

Dark Wings

Aura

Magical Cure! Love Shot!

Jam Track

FREE - Shatter Sonic

Guitar

Digital Dream

Emote

Neko Hatsune Miku

Outfit

Other Improvements Added to Festival in Season 7

Fortnite Screenshot showing the snoop dogg skin playing a guitar
Epic Games

Though the new Music Pass and Hatsune Miku collaboration are the biggest additions to Fortnite Festival today, there are a few other improvements that Epic Games pushed out in the V33.20 update. Here's everything you need to know if you're a Festival fan.

Instruments Now Double as Cosmetics

Instruments like guitars and microphones are now available for free as back blings and pickaxes. For those who don't play Festival, the implementation of instruments as fun-filled cosmetics adds significant value to the Music Pass. Some instruments may not convert due to shape or size, but the recent Snoop Dogg Guitar from Winterfest is now available as a pickaxe in lockers of those who own it.

Local Multiplayer for Fortnite Festival

If you've been itching to play with your family and friends in Fortnite Festival, then Epic Games has some good news. They've finally released an option for PlayStation and Xbox players who want to enjoy the jam-packed Festival mode with those nearby. However, playing with a friend locally will still require multiple Epic Games accounts.

New Musical Game Modes

You can now enjoy experiences that allow you to test your unique talent with specific parts of fan-favorite tunes. For example, "Drums Only" will only feature the drum section of a chosen song. The new modes are available for Drums, Bass, Vocals, and Lead. It's always nice when Epic Games expands upon its secondary game modes, and Festival has gotten quite the content update in V33.20.

NEXT: A Splinter Cell Crossover May Come to Fortnite Soon - Release & Cosmetics

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

Home/Fortnite