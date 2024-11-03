Everything Available in the Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg Pass
Snoop Dogg may already be the star of the show Fortnite Remix after his live performance from Times Square during the Fortnite Live Event and his subsequent starring role in the Fortnite Remix Trailer. However, his co-stars in that trailer – Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD – don't also have the prestige of being the new Fortnite Festival headline act.
The Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg Pass launched alongside Fortnite Remix and will run until January 13, 2025. Just like previous Fortnite Festival Passes (now renamed the 'Music Pass'), the Fortnite Snoop Dogg Pass includes 11 tiers of items across a free and bonus tier.
The Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg Pass also marks the first season of Fortnite Festival to take advantage of the new Battle Pass changes, which means you'll unlock everything through XP gained across all modes of the game. Not only that, but the Premium Track will only cost 1,400 V-Bucks compared to the 1,800 V-Bucks of previous seasons.
Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg Pass
You'll unlock a new tier in both the Free and Premium Tracks of the Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg Pass every 160K XP. This means you need to earn a grand total of 1,760,000 XP to complete it and unlock everything.
Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg Pass – Free Track
- Tier 1: Grand Finale Aura – 160,000 XP
- Tier 2: Mercurial Microphone – 320,000 XP
- Tier 3: Epic Games – Spies! (Marshmello Remix) Jam Track – 480,000 XP
- Tier 4: LBC Signature Wrap – 640,000 XP
- Tier 5: Epic Games – Magenta Ride Jam Track – 800,000 XP
- Tier 6: Diamond Dazzle Aura – 960,000 XP
- Tier 7: Epic Games – Larry's Place Jam Track – 1,120,000 XP
- Tier 8: Stand Surfer Emote – 1,280,000 XP
- Tier 9: Dogg Tag Emoticon – 1,440,000 XP
- Tier 10: Epic Games – Turn Up Jam Track – 1,600,000 XP
- Tier 11: Flux Silvera Guitar – 1,760,000 XP
Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg Pass – Premium Track
- Tier 1: Masterpiece Microphone – 160,000 XP
- Tier 2: Soulja Boy Tell Em – Crank That (Soulja Boy) Jam Track – 320,000 XP
- Tier 3: Snoop Spray – 480,000 XP
- Tier 4: Big Sean – Bounce Back Jam Track – 640,000 XP
- Tier 5: Spray & Play Aura – 800,000 XP
- Tier 6: Juice WRLD – Robbery Jam Track – 960,000 XP
- Tier 7: Helichopper Emote – 1,120,000 XP
- Tier 8: G-Funk '93 Guitar – 1,280,000 XP
- Tier 9: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Bruno Mars – Young, Wild & Free Jam Track – 1,440,000 XP
- Tier 10: D-O-Double G Back Bling – 1,600,000 XP
- Tier 11: Top Dogg Kit Drums– 1,760,000 XP
Just like every pass before, you're able to complete all 11 tiers without purchasing the Premium Track. This way you could make sure you unlock everything in it before dropping money on a paid version you may not finish. However, as an extra incentive, you'll receive the LBC '93 Dogg Skin right away if you buy the Premium Track of the Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg Pass.