Every Item in the Feudal Gotham Bundle
The Japanese theming of Fortnite Chapter 6 brought an evocative redesign to the game's map. Many of the region's most iconic properties such as Godzilla and mecha are making their way into Fortnite as both cosmetics and bosses.
In addition to the overall design and aesthetic of the chapter, this Japan-centric style has allowed Epic Games to branch out into unique corners of the major franchises that make up some of its most popular skin lines. Similar to the recently-revealed Star Wars Samurai cosmetics, Epic has reached into an old classic to bring the Dark Knight into the game in a new way.
Related Article: How to Get the Star Wars Samurai Skins — Darth Vader, Stormtrooper
What is Ninja Batman?
The Ninja Knight Batman skin is inspired by one of the most iconic niche movies in the Batman canon, Batman Ninja. Released in 2018, the film reimagines the bat family and the Joker as samurai-inspired warriors complete with katana and samurai armor.
What is in the Feudal Gotham Bundle?
In addition to Ninja Batman, the bundle also features Karuta Harley Quinn, a design named after the iconic Japanese memorization game made popular in the anime Chihayafuru.
The Fuedal Gotham Bundle includes:
- Ninja Knight Batman (outfit)
- Ninja Knight Batman (LEGO)
- Bat Ninjatō (Backbling)
- Bat Ninjatō (Pickaxe)
- Karuta Harley Quinn (Outfit)
- Karuta Harley Quinn (LEGO)
- Budpack (Backbling)
- Ninja Bat Vanish! (Emote)
- Harlequin Ōtsuchi (Pickaxe)
When does the Feudal Gotham Bundle Leave the Shop?
Ninja Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn will be available for purchase until January 4, 2025 at 7pm local time.
NEXT: Epic Games Announces Loss Protection for Ranked in Fortnite OG